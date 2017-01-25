Coventry City: Boss Russell Slade urges side to maintain league focus

Russell Slade became Coventry manager on 21 December

Coventry City boss Russell Slade has urged his players to keep their focus on avoiding relegation, having reached the EFL Trophy semi-final.

The Sky Blues beat Swansea City Under-21s on penalties in the last eight after Tuesday's game ended 1-1.

Coventry are bottom of League One and seven points from safety.

"What we have got to do now is put this game in a box, put it on one side and concentrate on the league situation," Slade told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

Coventry goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook saved twice in the shoot-out at the Liberty Stadium after Jordan Willis headed a late equaliser, to leave City one victory from Wembley.

The semi-final draw takes place at 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

"The lads took really smart penalties and Cooky made great saves," Slade added. "It would be terrific to get a home semi-final. We are 90 minutes from a big occasion."

But former Cardiff manager Slade said his side, who are without a win in 11 league matches, now needed to focus on Saturday when they travel to Sixfields to face struggling Northampton.

"We desperately need points but we do have players to come back in. That is a good thing," the 56-year-old added.

Slade expects striker Stuart Beavon to train on Thursday or Friday. Kevin Foley is also back in training and and not far away from a return to action, while new signings Charles Vernam and Farrend Rawson are ready to come into the side.