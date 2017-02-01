League One
Millwall0Walsall0

Millwall 0-0 Walsall

Neil Etheridge
Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge kept his eighth clean sheet of the season

League One play-off chasing Millwall missed the chance to make significant ground on the top six as they were held to a goalless draw by Walsall.

The hosts had the better chances as Lee Gregory volleyed over and Steve Morison headed Shane Ferguson's cross wide.

Walsall's best chance saw Florent Cuvelier long-range strike held by Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Substitute Aiden O'Brien fired over from long range as Millwall closed the gap on the play-offs to four points.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 2Cummings
  • 17Webster
  • 24Cooper
  • 5Craig
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forO'Brienat 66'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 8Thompson
  • 14WallaceSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 67'minutes
  • 9Gregory
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Worrall
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 12Romeo
  • 22O'Brien
  • 26Abdou
  • 31King

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2EdwardsBooked at 75mins
  • 32O'Connell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 16Preston
  • 5McCarthy
  • 8CuvelierSubstituted forMorrisat 78'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 14OsbourneBooked at 25mins
  • 20BakayokoSubstituted forJacksonat 69'minutes
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forRandall-Hurrenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 6Dobson
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Morris
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 33Makris
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
7,392

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 0, Walsall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Walsall 0.

Delay in match Jason McCarthy (Walsall) because of an injury.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Cummings (Millwall).

Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Will Randall-Hurren replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simeon Jackson (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Florent Cuvelier.

Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Joe Edwards (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Amadou Bakayoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Jed Wallace.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Shane Ferguson.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.

Attempt blocked. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.

Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Florent Cuvelier (Walsall).

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall).

Second Half

Second Half begins Millwall 0, Walsall 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Millwall 0, Walsall 0.

