Newcastle United 2-2 Queens Park Rangers
Ciaran Clark's last-minute headed own goal handed Queens Park Rangers a draw at St James' Park and denied Newcastle United top spot in the Championship.
Jonjo Shelvey's superb half-volley put the hosts ahead inside 37 seconds, but it was Rangers who created by far the better of the first-half chances and equalised through Conor Washington.
Newcastle, beaten by Oxford in the FA Cup on Saturday, then edged back in front thanks to Matt Ritchie's header.
But Clark's error earned QPR a point.
The 27-year-old defender was stretching back in an attempt to clear Kazenga LuaLua's cross, but could only loop his header from the edge of the area over stranded goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
It means Rafael Benitez's side remain in second, one point behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and only four clear of Reading in third.
On the overall balance of play it was no more than QPR deserved, having carved out several opportunities in the first half before looking dangerous on the break in the second.
The visitors wasted numerous chances to equalise even before Washington eventually poked them level from close range, with Massimo Luongo twice failing to beat Darlow when well placed.
Newcastle wrested their advantage back early in the second half through Ritchie's smart finish - his 11th goal of the season - and looked on course for a return to the summit of the Championship table.
However, Clark's mistake in the final minute of normal time gave QPR a valuable point to move them up to 18th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:
"We had a lot of chances but we didn't take our chances and we conceded with an own goal which is the worst thing that can happen.
"We didn't take the chances that we had. We needed to score the third goal but we didn't do it.
"We're all disappointed that we couldn't get three points."
QPR boss Ian Holloway:
"Would I have taken this after 45 seconds? Yeah.
"We took a punch on the chin, shook ourselves down and managed to go. We've got to learn to be a bit more clinical but I'm delighted for everybody.
"I've brought a whole load of new people in. That group has done us all proud."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 11RitchieBooked at 89mins
- 12Shelvey
- 14Hayden
- 20Gouffran
- 17PérezSubstituted forDiaméat 86'minutes
- 33MurphySubstituted forAmeobiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 7Lazaar
- 15Diamé
- 27Gámez
- 28Sels
- 34Ameobi
- 45Mitrovic
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 24PerchBooked at 40mins
- 6Lynch
- 29FurlongSubstituted forGossat 81'minutes
- 15Wszolek
- 21Luongo
- 41ManningSubstituted forFreemanat 66'minutes
- 3Bidwell
- 9Washington
- 12MackieSubstituted forLua Luaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Freeman
- 8Cousins
- 10Goss
- 13Ingram
- 16Doughty
- 25Petrasso
- 28Lua Lua
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 47,907
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Attempt saved. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ciaran Clark, Newcastle United. Newcastle United 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Kazenga Lua Lua is caught offside.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sean Goss replaces Darnell Furlong.
Offside, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Hayden with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Jamie Mackie.
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Ciaran Clark is caught offside.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt saved. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Hayden with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Freeman replaces Ryan Manning.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.