John Sheridan: Notts County sacked boss for verbal abuse towards officials

John Sheridan was sent to the stands after losing his temper against Wycombe - and he lost his job the following month

Oldham manager John Sheridan was sacked by Notts County for gross misconduct after an "appalling" verbal outburst in which he threatened officials during a defeat by Wycombe, the club says.

The then County boss was sent off in the home defeat in December for a foul-mouthed rant at the fourth official.

Chairman Alan Hardy said such behaviour would not be tolerated by any employee.

"This is a family friendly club which aims to be a pillar of the local community," he told the club website.

Sheridan was given a five-match touchline ban following the incident and was sacked earlier this month after a 4-0 loss to Cambridge United - the club's ninth successive League Two defeat.

The former Chesterfield, Plymouth and Newport manager, who took over as Latics manager 10 days after leaving Meadow Lane, was dismissed by referee Eddie Ilderton following his outburst during the Wycombe game on 10 December.

In the referee's report, Ilderton said Sheridan repeatedly swore at fourth official Matthew Donohue and also threatened to "knock him out".

Hardy added: "Comments of the type made by Mr Sheridan were utterly appalling and wholly unacceptable, completely undermining the community spirit and focus we are striving to develop here.

"It was our decision to terminate the contract based on what I read in the referee's report regarding the incident.

"In light of the recent disclosure of the referee's report, I thought it appropriate to communicate the exact reasons behind the course of action we took."

Kevin Nolan was appointed as Notts County's new manager on 12 January, the same day Sheridan took charge at Oldham.