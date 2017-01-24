Souleymane Coulibaly: Kilmarnock striker completes move to Al Ahly in Egypt

Media playback is not supported on this device Coulibaly's stunning strikes for Killie

Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly has completed his move to Egyptian side Al Ahly for a fee in the region of £800,000.

The 22-year-old Ivorian has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the reigning champions, after passing a medical on Monday.

The club says Coulibaly will start training with the squad on Wednesday.

The striker also received an offer from Al Ahly's rivals Zamalek, after both clubs agreed fees with Kilmarnock.

"Souleymane has always been fully committed to Kilmarnock, but once they agreed a fee, he was given permission to talk to the two clubs," said Coulibaly's agent, Lee Payne.

"It was too good an offer for Kilmarnock to turn down, and Souleymane is extremely grateful to Kilmarnock for his time at the club and the opportunity.

"Al Ahly are one of the biggest clubs in this part of the world and are top of the Egyptian league. This is a club that match Souleymane's ambitions."

The former Tottenham trainee signed a three-year deal at Kilmarnock last summer after arriving as a free agent following a season at Peterborough.

He has scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for Lee Clark's side this season, including several spectacular strikes.