Beth Mead: Arsenal Ladies sign Sunderland striker ahead of WSL Spring Series
- From the section Women's Football
Arsenal Ladies have signed England Under-23 striker Beth Mead from fellow Women's Super League club Sunderland on an undisclosed-length full-time deal.
The 21-year-old joins the Women's FA Cup holders ahead of the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series, which begins in April.
Her move comes after Sunderland - who finished seventh in the top flight last season - reverted to part-time status.
Widely-tipped as a future England star, Mead earned her first senior call-up in 2015 but is yet to win her first cap.
The Whitby-born forward, who had a contract with Sunderland until 2019, has netted 10 times in 25 appearances for England at various youth levels.
She won the PFA's Young Player of the Year award in 2016, after being voted as the WSL 1 Players' Player of the Year in 2015.
Mead - who signed a four-year deal with the Lady Black Cats in 2015 - graduated with a degree in sports development from Teeside University in July.
She was Sunderland's top league scorer again in 2016, netting five top-flight goals.
Arsenal, who finished third in 2016, get their league campaign under way at home to Notts County Ladies on Sunday, 23 April.