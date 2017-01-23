Jack Stacey: Reading midfielder extends Exeter City loan until end of season

Jack Stacey played six times for Reading in the 2014-15 season.

Exeter City have extended the loan of Reading midfielder Jack Stacey until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old utility player has made 19 appearances for the League Two side since arriving in August.

The Grecians, who are ninth in the table, have won seven of the last eight matches that Stacey has featured in.

"Getting used to a different position in a different league takes some time, but the coaches here have worked me really well," he told the club website.

Meanwhile, Exeter say they will receive £18,750 if former academy player Sean Goss completes his reported £500,000 move from Manchester United to QPR.

Goss, 21, left St James Park for Old Trafford in 2012, and the Devon side are entitled to 5% of any fee paid for the midfielder above £125,000.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.