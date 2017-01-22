Brandon Adams: QPR striker goes on loan to Malaysia

Brandon Adams
Brandon Adams has been at QPR since 2014

QPR striker Brandon Adams has signed a new one-year contract and agreed a one-year loan at Malaysian side Persatuan Bola Sepak Perlis.

The 19-year-old will stay with the club for the whole of the Malaysian Premier League campaign.

Adams has progressed through the Rs academy where he played for the Under-23 side and had a spell at Ryman League side Staines Town earlier this season.

Tony Fernandes, the Championship club's 52-year-old owner, is Malaysian.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you