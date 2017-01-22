Nathan Holland: West Ham sign Everton's England Under-19 midfielder

Holland had played for Everton since the age of nine and has appeared for England at U17 and U19 level

West Ham have signed Everton's England Under-19 international Nathan Holland on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder, 18, signed his first professional contract at Everton in January 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance.

Holland played for England Under-17s at the 2015 European Championships and made his Under-19 debut in September.

He has been included in West Ham's Under-23 squad to face Leicester City on Monday.