Fulham 4-1 Hull City

Championship side Fulham thrashed Hull City at Craven Cottage to progress to the FA Cup fifth round.

The hosts took the lead as Sone Aluko volleyed in against his former club before Evandro levelled on 49 minutes.

Chris Martin restored Fulham's lead five minutes later as Ryan Sessegnon and Stefan Johansen also scored.

Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli then saved two Abel Hernandez penalties in two minutes on a chastening day for Premier League side Hull.

Bettinelli made a further excellent stop to deny substitute Josh Tymon late on as Fulham deservedly reached the fifth round for the first time since 2011.

Marco Silva's side have been knocked out of a major cup competition for the second time in four days, following their EFL Cup semi-final defeat on aggregate by Manchester United on Thursday.

Hernandez's penalty horror

Fulham have missed seven of the nine penalties they have been awarded this season - a problem Hull striker Hernandez now seems to have inherited.

After missing several good chances, he had the chance to make partial amends when Fulham centre-back Tomas Kalas tripped Andrew Robertson in the area in the 86th minute.

Hernandez stepped up but produced a tame effort that Bettinelli easily parried, only to fell the Uruguay striker as he was beaten to the rebound.

After some deliberation, Hernandez elected to take the second penalty, hitting his effort higher and firmer but to the keeper's left once again, with Bettinelli extending a hand to brilliantly push it over the bar in the 87th minute.

Hilarious and horrible, this remarkable sequence summed up a humiliating day for Hull.

Fluent Fulham hammer Hull

Ryan Sessegnon - who scored Fulham's third goal - was born in May 2000

To call this just an upset would perhaps take away from how superior Fulham, 11th in the Championship, were against their relegation-threatened Premier League opponents.

Aluko tormented the club he left last summer, beating defenders easily and threading deftly weighted balls in behind, including the one that allowed Sessegnon to square for Martin to tap in and restore Fulham's lead.

Sections of the home crowd booed Martin after he scored, with the striker set to return to parent club Derby at the end of the season following a long-standing dispute.

Yet even that strange occurrence could not dampen Fulham's attacking intent, with Martin setting up Sessegnon before Johansen completed the rout.

Left-back Sessegnon, born in May 2000, justified his burgeoning reputation with a terrific performance going forward, suggesting he could well end up playing higher up the pitch as his career progresses.

Hull have problems all over

After a promising victory, albeit in vain, over Manchester United on Thursday, this was a stark reminder of the problems Hull boss Silva faces in both attack and defence.

Fulham's centre-backs were hardly exemplary, but they had little to worry about with Hernandez and then substitute Oumar Niasse routinely failing to hit the target.

Goals look set to remain a problem, with top scorer Robert Snodgrass having moved to West Ham, although there was some promise in the way recent signing Evandro arrived late to score his first Hull goal.

Yet problems remain at the other end too. Tom Huddlestone did not prove as solid a deputy centre-back as Jake Livermore - sold to West Brom - while right-back Omar Elabdellaoui was only notable by his utter absence at key moments.

"We need to do many, many things before the transfer window closes on Tuesday," said Silva.

'We have a lot of problems' - manager reaction

Hull boss Marco Silva said: "Fulham deserved to win the game - we did not have our levels of motivation, ambition and aggressiveness in the game.

"We have a lot of problems to solve with our team playing a lot of games in a row - Fulham were fresher than us. It's been impossible to have rotation.

"I still believe it's possible to remain in the Premier League - we lost two important players [Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore] and we need to replace these positions."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: "It was a good performance against a Premier League team. We tried to find our style and scored four goals against a strong side.

"The FA Cup is the most important cup competition in the world so we're excited for the draw on Monday.

"I don't want to play a strong Premier League team - I want to be lucky and draw a League One or League Two side and keep going."

Fulham end wait for an upset - match stats

Fulham have won an FA Cup tie against a team from a higher division for the first time since January 2000 (when they beat Wimbledon).

Meanwhile, Hull have lost their first FA Cup tie against a side from a division lower than themselves since January 2012 (vs Crawley).

The Cottagers scored four goals in an FA Cup tie for the first time since January 2012, when they beat Charlton 4-0.

Fulham have reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2010-11, when they were beaten 1-0 by Bolton Wanderers.

Ryan Sessegnon has scored two of his four goals this season, and provided one of his two assists, in his two FA Cup games.

What's next?

Hull face Manchester United once again at Old Trafford on Wednesday before hosting Liverpool on Saturday 4 February. Fulham travel to Burton in the Championship on Wednesday, taking on Birmingham three days later.