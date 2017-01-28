League Two
Notts County2Crawley1

Notts County 2-1 Crawley Town

Jonathan Forte's last-gasp goal gave 10-man Notts County their first league win since October as Kevin Nolan's rescue mission sparked into life with a 2-1 win over Crawley.

Forte struck in the last minute when captain Michael O'Connor picked out Haydn Hollis whose shot was saved by Glenn Morris.

But Forte was on hand to slam in the rebound to send Meadow Lane into meltdown, with Nolan's side having looked odds-on to secure a point.

They had originally taken the lead when Thierry Audel forced the ball over the line when Rob Milsom's corner had caused pandemonium inside the box.

It was no more than Notts deserved after creating numerous chances, with Forte spurning two in the first half.

But Crawley hit back in the final 10 minutes when James Collins had space outside the box and cannoned in a terrific effort off the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards.

That had seemingly curtailed the Magpies' hopes of victory until Forte struck, which left boss Nolan punching the air at the final whistle.

Report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 5Duffy
  • 31Audel
  • 6Hollis
  • 2Tootle
  • 15ThompsonBooked at 72mins
  • 8O'ConnorSubstituted forHewittat 90+2'minutes
  • 12Milsom
  • 24CampbellSubstituted forOsborneat 90+7'minutes
  • 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
  • 11Forte

Substitutes

  • 4Smith
  • 13Loach
  • 18Hewitt
  • 21Gibson
  • 26Burke
  • 28Osborne
  • 33Opoku Aborah

Crawley

  • 12Morris
  • 2YoungBooked at 65mins
  • 15YorwerthBooked at 30mins
  • 22McNerney
  • 6ConnollyBooked at 65mins
  • 28Cox
  • 4Payne
  • 8Smith
  • 7BoldewijnSubstituted forBawlingat 84'minutes
  • 18CliffordSubstituted forRobertsat 63'minutes
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Mersin
  • 14Blackman
  • 17Bawling
  • 24Djaló
  • 25Lelan
  • 44Henderson
Referee:
Nick Kinseley
Attendance:
5,023

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Samuel Osborne replaces Adam Campbell.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Elliott Hewitt replaces Michael O'Connor because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Attempt saved. Michael O'Connor (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Crawley Town 1. James Collins (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Bobson Bawling replaces Enzio Boldewijn.

Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Josh Payne (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael O'Connor (Notts County).

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Crawley Town 0. Thierry Audel (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Thierry Audel (Notts County) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Enzio Boldewijn.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Attempt blocked. Thierry Audel (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Curtis Thompson (Notts County) for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).

Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Young.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Notts County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Curtis Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster28194558342461
2Plymouth26173643281554
3Carlisle281213349381149
4Luton27129639241545
5Portsmouth27136840271345
6Wycombe2612773428643
7Exeter271331140271342
8Barnet28101173838041
9Colchester2711794134740
10Mansfield28101083130140
11Cambridge27116103631539
12Grimsby28116113533239
13Blackpool2699838271136
14Stevenage28113144246-436
15Crawley26105113240-835
16Yeovil2788112834-632
17Morecambe2594123243-1131
18Hartlepool2879123647-1130
19Crewe28611112639-1329
20Accrington2668122435-1126
21Notts County2875163051-2126
22Cheltenham27510122839-1125
23Leyton Orient2774162841-1325
24Newport2757153246-1422
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you