Notts County 2-1 Crawley Town

Jonathan Forte's last-gasp goal gave 10-man Notts County their first league win since October as Kevin Nolan's rescue mission sparked into life with a 2-1 win over Crawley.

Forte struck in the last minute when captain Michael O'Connor picked out Haydn Hollis whose shot was saved by Glenn Morris.

But Forte was on hand to slam in the rebound to send Meadow Lane into meltdown, with Nolan's side having looked odds-on to secure a point.

They had originally taken the lead when Thierry Audel forced the ball over the line when Rob Milsom's corner had caused pandemonium inside the box.

It was no more than Notts deserved after creating numerous chances, with Forte spurning two in the first half.

But Crawley hit back in the final 10 minutes when James Collins had space outside the box and cannoned in a terrific effort off the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards.

That had seemingly curtailed the Magpies' hopes of victory until Forte struck, which left boss Nolan punching the air at the final whistle.

