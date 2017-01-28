Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Premier League leaders Chelsea swept aside west London rivals Brentford to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues made nine changes to their starting XI but still had far too much for their Championship opponents.

They killed the game in 21 minutes with Pedro finishing a sweeping move after Willian's free-kick had put them ahead.

The third was scored on the break by Branislav Ivanovic, who was later fouled to allow Michy Batshuayi to add a fourth from the penalty spot.

It could easily have been more, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw two shots saved and chipped a third against the bar, while Batshuayi had an effort cleared off the line and another ruled out for offside.

While many of their rivals stutter in both league and cups, everything is looking very rosy for Chelsea, who have now won 14 of their past 15 matches in all competitions and have been victorious in 10 successive games at Stamford Bridge.

Not only did they stroll to victory, but as an indication of their strength in depth they did so without many of the players who are likely to line up in Tuesday's important Premier League game at fourth-placed Liverpool, who fielded an under-strength side themselves on Saturday but suffered a shock home defeat to Wolves.

Second string stroll to victory

Ivanovic's goal was his first of the season for Chelsea

With three goals between them, Pedro and Willian were the chief architects of the Blues' 4-1 third-round home win over Peterborough and the pair shone again here, with both once more getting on the score sheet and the Spaniard claiming another assist.

Willian's precisely executed 22-yard free-kick was his fourth goal in his past four starts and capped a typically energetic and incisive display, while the equally-effective Pedro now has eight for the season following his close-range finish, set up by Batshuayi's accurate pass.

The speed of both thought and movement from Antonio Conte's side in the first half threatened to embarrass Brentford, with the visitors indebted to keeper Daniel Bentley, who twice saved from Loftus-Cheek, and the assistant's flag, which ruled out a Batshuayi strike.

After Loftus-Cheek had wasted a chance from one second-half counter-attack by chipping on to the bar, the Blues rediscovered their cutting edge through Ivanovic's low finish and Batshuayi's penalty, caused by Yoann Barbet's clumsy challenge.

Diego Costa made a late appearance off the bench but his real work comes on Tuesday at Anfield, along with Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and the rest of the refreshed Blues first-choice.

Brentford pose little threat

Dean Smith's side are 15th in the Championship

With more important league matters of their own to deal with in the Championship, Brentford did not embarrass themselves in front of nearly 6,000 travelling fans but were never in the contest.

Their best spell came at the start of the second half, but Lasse Vibe was unable to finish after beating Terry to the ball in the box and Yoann Barbet's low cross lacked an alert team-mate to finish.

Asmir Begovic, for whom this may be a final Chelsea appearance before a move to Bournemouth, also made a good save to deny Nico Yennaris, who had turned through two home defenders in the box to give himself a sight of goal.

Dean Smith sent on West Ham target Scott Hogan to try to find a way back into the game but he was unable to make an impact as the Bees failed to make the fifth round for an 11th successive season.

Pedro equals last season's goal tally - match stats

Willian has scored in three of his past four FA Cup games (three goals), with all goals coming at Stamford Bridge.

Since the start of last season, Willian has scored seven free-kick goals in all competitions - more than any other Premier League player.

Pedro has equalled his goal tally for Chelsea from last season (eight in 40 games) after just 24 appearances this season.

Michy Batshuayi has been involved in six goals in three starts at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea (four goals, two assists).