Aberdeen 3-0 Dundee
Aberdeen comfortably dispatched Dundee to move above Rangers and into second place in the Premiership.
Niall McGinn crossed for Ryan Jack to head the Dons in front just before the half-hour.
The Northern Irishman fired home a stunning volley to double his side's lead on the stroke of half-time.
McGinn made the game safe when he headed home Jonny Hayes' cross ten minutes from the end.
Mighty McGinn
McGinn was a joy to behold. The Northern Irish forward did not have much of a summer break given his involvement at Euro 2016, but he looked entirely re-energised here after the winter break.
Scott Bain had to divert one great delivery, then tipped a wonderful McGinn free-kick over the bar before he unlocked Dundee.
McGinn danced down the left, cut back, crossed perfectly for the onrushing Ryan Jack to power a great header home.
He sealed it just before half-time. Ash Taylor knocked down, McGinn controlled and volleyed straight off the post and in for his sixth goal in eight games. Truly wonderful
As was Jonny Hayes' delivery for McGinn's second, which he simply guided home with his head.
Derek McInnes will be desperate to find some way to keep this player beyond the summer when his contract is due to expire.
McInnes has momentum
Aberdeen have found consistency spanning both ends of the winter break and it's taken them into second place.
They look so strong in attacking areas and the addition of Ryan Christie will only compliment that.
The scoreline might easily have been greater, particularly when Dundee keeper Bain superbly stopped Adam Rooney's close range shot.
Confidence is high, the break looks to have helped their cause and on this form, the Dons look odds-on for a very positive second half of the season.
A late cameo for Christie only added to the positivity.
More hurt for Hartley
The team sheet suggested Dundee boss Paul Hartley was highlighting a need for new recruits, with only five names listed on the bench.
He would have been heartened by some early positive play and defensive organisation which suggested they had got their Scottish Cup exit out of their system.
Paul McGowan was desperately unlucky with an instinctive first-time lob from distance which cracked the bar with Joe Lewis well beaten.
Once Aberdeen clicked though, their attacking threat, and McGinn in particular, simply overwhelmed Dundee.
McGinn's goal right before half-time made the challenge insurmountable. They never recovered.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5Taylor
- 6Reynolds
- 4Considine
- 10McGinnSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
- 22Jack
- 3ShinnieBooked at 73mins
- 11HayesSubstituted forChristieat 82'minutes
- 7McLean
- 9RooneySubstituted forStoreyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 15O'Connor
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 39Storey
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 16EtxabegurenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 69'minutes
- 55Gomis
- 26Gadzhalov
- 30Kerr
- 17Ross
- 7Hateley
- 18McGowan
- 14O'Hara
- 33Wighton
- 21Haber
Substitutes
- 10Duffy
- 11Williams
- 12Mitchell
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 51Waddell
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 10,512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Dundee 0.
Scott Wright (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Scott Wright replaces Niall McGinn.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Foul by Miles Storey (Aberdeen).
Kevin Gomis (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Adam Rooney.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Christie replaces Jonny Hayes.
Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 3, Dundee 0. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee).
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Nick Ross (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Bain.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Nick Ross (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Gomis (Dundee).