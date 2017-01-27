Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen3Dundee0

Aberdeen 3-0 Dundee

By Martin Dowden

BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Aberdeen 3-0 Dundee

Aberdeen comfortably dispatched Dundee to move above Rangers and into second place in the Premiership.

Niall McGinn crossed for Ryan Jack to head the Dons in front just before the half-hour.

The Northern Irishman fired home a stunning volley to double his side's lead on the stroke of half-time.

McGinn made the game safe when he headed home Jonny Hayes' cross ten minutes from the end.

Mighty McGinn

McGinn was a joy to behold. The Northern Irish forward did not have much of a summer break given his involvement at Euro 2016, but he looked entirely re-energised here after the winter break.

Scott Bain had to divert one great delivery, then tipped a wonderful McGinn free-kick over the bar before he unlocked Dundee.

McGinn danced down the left, cut back, crossed perfectly for the onrushing Ryan Jack to power a great header home.

He sealed it just before half-time. Ash Taylor knocked down, McGinn controlled and volleyed straight off the post and in for his sixth goal in eight games. Truly wonderful

Ryan Christie
On-loan Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie came off the bench to make his Aberdeen debut

As was Jonny Hayes' delivery for McGinn's second, which he simply guided home with his head.

Derek McInnes will be desperate to find some way to keep this player beyond the summer when his contract is due to expire.

McInnes has momentum

Aberdeen have found consistency spanning both ends of the winter break and it's taken them into second place.

They look so strong in attacking areas and the addition of Ryan Christie will only compliment that.

The scoreline might easily have been greater, particularly when Dundee keeper Bain superbly stopped Adam Rooney's close range shot.

Confidence is high, the break looks to have helped their cause and on this form, the Dons look odds-on for a very positive second half of the season.

A late cameo for Christie only added to the positivity.

More hurt for Hartley

Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley's side were well beaten

The team sheet suggested Dundee boss Paul Hartley was highlighting a need for new recruits, with only five names listed on the bench.

He would have been heartened by some early positive play and defensive organisation which suggested they had got their Scottish Cup exit out of their system.

Paul McGowan was desperately unlucky with an instinctive first-time lob from distance which cracked the bar with Joe Lewis well beaten.

Once Aberdeen clicked though, their attacking threat, and McGinn in particular, simply overwhelmed Dundee.

McGinn's goal right before half-time made the challenge insurmountable. They never recovered.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Reynolds
  • 4Considine
  • 10McGinnSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
  • 22Jack
  • 3ShinnieBooked at 73mins
  • 11HayesSubstituted forChristieat 82'minutes
  • 7McLean
  • 9RooneySubstituted forStoreyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Christie
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Pawlett
  • 17Stockley
  • 25Alexander
  • 26Wright
  • 39Storey

Dundee

  • 1Bain
  • 16EtxabegurenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 69'minutes
  • 55Gomis
  • 26Gadzhalov
  • 30Kerr
  • 17Ross
  • 7Hateley
  • 18McGowan
  • 14O'Hara
  • 33Wighton
  • 21Haber

Substitutes

  • 10Duffy
  • 11Williams
  • 12Mitchell
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 51Waddell
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
10,512

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Aberdeen 3, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Dundee 0.

Scott Wright (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Scott Wright replaces Niall McGinn.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Foul by Miles Storey (Aberdeen).

Kevin Gomis (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Adam Rooney.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Christie replaces Jonny Hayes.

Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 3, Dundee 0. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.

Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee).

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Nick Ross (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Bain.

Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Nick Ross (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Gomis (Dundee).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 27th January 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21201055144161
2Aberdeen21124538191940
3Rangers2111642821739
4Hearts2187638261231
5St Johnstone217772525028
6Ross County215882336-1323
7Partick Thistle215792429-522
8Dundee2264122131-1022
9Motherwell205692533-821
10Kilmarnock214891635-1920
11Hamilton2121182131-1017
12Inverness CT2137112640-1416
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired