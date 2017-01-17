BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers highlights

Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

Christian Benteke came off the bench and scored twice for Crystal Palace as they fought back to beat Bolton in their FA Cup third-round replay.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

