BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers highlights
Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton
- From the section Football
Christian Benteke came off the bench and scored twice for Crystal Palace as they fought back to beat Bolton in their FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired