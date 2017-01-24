Sheffield United 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood highlighted their credentials as automatic-promotion candidates in League One by beating table-toppers Sheffield United.

Goals from Conor McLaughlin and Devante Cole stunned the Blades and extended the Cod Army's unbeaten run in the league to an impressive 11 games, moving them to within six points of second-placed Scunthorpe.

It was a thoroughly deserved three points as Uwe Rosler's men impressed from the off, taking the lead in the 20th minute when McLaughlin drilled in Bobby Grant's cross that was meant as a shot at the far post.

They should have been 2-0 up at the break, but Simon Moore denied Wes Burns with an instinctive save when the striker went through on goal.

Billy Sharp was United's main threat as they chased an equaliser early in the second half, but Fleetwood killed the game when Cole latched on to Ethan Ebanks-Landell's weak header to lob Moore.

The Blades, who paraded new signings James Hanson and Jay O'Shea before kick-off, pressed for a way back into the game but could not find it and have now taken just one point from their last three games.

