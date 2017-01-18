Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid lost back-to-back games for the first time since November 2015 as Celta Vigo edged the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.
Madrid, whose 40-game unbeaten run was ended by Sevilla on Sunday, fell behind when ex-Liverpool forward Iago Aspas drilled in his 16th goal of the season.
The home side levelled at the Bernabeu when Marcelo buried a thunderous left-foot volley from the edge of the area.
But Jonny regained Celta's lead seconds later after a quick counter attack.
Madrid still had time for France striker Karim Benzema to blaze a bouncing ball over the crossbar from close range with eight minutes left.
It means the visitors, who are eighth in La Liga, take a slender lead back to Galicia for next Wednesday's return leg.
Zinedine Zidane's side only lost twice in their previous 48 matches across all competitions.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23DaniloSubstituted forBenzemaat 80'minutes
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 6mins
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17VázquezSubstituted forKovacicat 71'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 20AsensioSubstituted forMorataat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 9Benzema
- 16Kovacic
- 18Mariano
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2Mallo
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- 19Castro Otto
- 5DíazBooked at 42mins
- 6Radoja
- 18WassSubstituted forGuidettiat 89'minutes
- 8HernándezBooked at 45mins
- 7BongondaSubstituted forSistoat 87'minutes
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs Prat
- 9Guidetti
- 11Sisto
- 13Blanco
- 20Gómez
- 25Rossi
- 28Diop Gueye
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 58,196
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12