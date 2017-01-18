Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Real Madrid1Celta Vigo2

Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas celebrates goal against Real Madrid
Aspas (left), who scored just one goal for Liverpool in 15 appearances during the 2013-14 season, has netted 13 goals in his past 13 games

Real Madrid lost back-to-back games for the first time since November 2015 as Celta Vigo edged the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Madrid, whose 40-game unbeaten run was ended by Sevilla on Sunday, fell behind when ex-Liverpool forward Iago Aspas drilled in his 16th goal of the season.

The home side levelled at the Bernabeu when Marcelo buried a thunderous left-foot volley from the edge of the area.

But Jonny regained Celta's lead seconds later after a quick counter attack.

Madrid still had time for France striker Karim Benzema to blaze a bouncing ball over the crossbar from close range with eight minutes left.

It means the visitors, who are eighth in La Liga, take a slender lead back to Galicia for next Wednesday's return leg.

Zinedine Zidane's side only lost twice in their previous 48 matches across all competitions.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 23DaniloSubstituted forBenzemaat 80'minutes
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 6mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forKovacicat 71'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forMorataat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Nacho
  • 9Benzema
  • 16Kovacic
  • 18Mariano
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 2Mallo
  • 22Cabral
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 5DíazBooked at 42mins
  • 6Radoja
  • 18WassSubstituted forGuidettiat 89'minutes
  • 8HernándezBooked at 45mins
  • 7BongondaSubstituted forSistoat 87'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fontàs Prat
  • 9Guidetti
  • 11Sisto
  • 13Blanco
  • 20Gómez
  • 25Rossi
  • 28Diop Gueye
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán
Attendance:
58,196

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th January 2017

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you