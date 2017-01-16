Chesterfield: Tony Mowbray and Gary Caldwell on three-man manager shortlist

Tony Mowbray (left) and Gary Caldwell are both former Celtic defenders

Chesterfield are considering Tony Mowbray, Gary Caldwell and a third candidate to be their new manager, BBC Radio Sheffield reports.

Mowbray, 53, resigned as Coventry boss last September, while Caldwell, 34, parted company with Wigan in October.

The Spireites sacked Danny Wilson on 8 January but defeated Coventry City 1-0 under caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys on Saturday.

The club's new manager will be announced at 1200 GMT on Tuesday.

Mowbray previously spent three years with West Bromwich Albion and helped them reach the Premier League, and has also had stints at Celtic and Middlesbrough.

Caldwell's only managerial role was at Wigan where he won the League One title during his 18-month spell in charge.