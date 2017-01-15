Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder wins Germany's Player of the Year for fifth time

Mesut Ozil has scored 21 goals in 83 appearances for Germany

Mesut Ozil has been named Germany's Player of the Year for the fifth time in six years.

The Arsenal midfielder, 28, claimed 54.5% of the 316,850 votes to claim the 2016 edition of the prize.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, 27, came second place with 33.9%, followed by Cologne defender Jonas Hector, 26, in third with 4%.

"My highlight was the Euro 2016 quarter-final against Italy - I enjoy thinking back on my goal," said Ozil.

Ozil helped Germany reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016, where they lost to host nation France, 2-0 in Marseille.

The former Real Madrid man has been the national side's Player of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

His contract at Arsenal expires in 18 months and Ozil says he wants to know the long-term future of manager Arsene Wenger before committing to a new deal at the club.

Ozil has scored 21 goals in 83 appearances for Germany and helped his country win the World Cup in 2014, when captain Manuel Neuer won the Player of the Year vote.