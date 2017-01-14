Patrick Bamford: Chelsea striker returns from Burnley loan spell early

Patrick Bamford failed to score in six league games for Burnley

Chelsea have recalled striker Patrick Bamford from his season-long loan spell at fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Bamford, 23, made six league appearances for the Clarets without scoring during his sixth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the second player after Nathan Ake - who was at Bournemouth - to return to the club early.

On Friday, striker Diego Costa was left out of the match against Leicester after a dispute over his fitness.

The Spain striker has been linked with a move to China worth £30m a year.