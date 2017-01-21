Scottish League Two
Arbroath1Annan Athletic2

Arbroath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3SukarSubstituted forMcCallumat 83'minutes
  • 7KaderSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 8McCord
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 10FernsSubstituted forScottat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Hodge
  • 15Skelly
  • 16Malin
  • 17Prunty
  • 18McCallum
  • 21Gill

Annan Athletic

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 4Krissian
  • 5Watson
  • 3LucasSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
  • 7OmarBooked at 49mins
  • 6Skelton
  • 8Ramsay
  • 11FlanaganBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMcKennaat 82'minutes
  • 9Weatherson
  • 10OsadolorSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutesBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14McKenna
  • 15Wright
  • 16Smith
  • 17Dachnowicz
  • 18Ribeiro
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
566

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home17
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan Smith.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rabin Omar.

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Donald McCallum replaces Jass Sukar.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. David McKenna replaces Nathan Flanagan.

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jass Sukar (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Omar Kader.

Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gavin Skelton.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2. Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Ramsay.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jass Sukar.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Max Wright (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Max Wright (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Nathan Flanagan.

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Max Wright replaces Smart Osadolor.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar21144346291746
2Arbroath21108338221638
3Elgin20111847262134
4Annan Athletic218493437-328
5Clyde197482933-425
6Montrose206682233-1124
7Stirling205783037-722
8Edinburgh City205691925-621
9Berwick205692336-1321
10Cowdenbeath2054112434-1019
View full Scottish League Two table

