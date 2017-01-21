Match ends, Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Arbroath v Annan Athletic
Arbroath
- 1Gomes
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 5Hamilton
- 3SukarSubstituted forMcCallumat 83'minutes
- 7KaderSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McCord
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 10FernsSubstituted forScottat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Hodge
- 15Skelly
- 16Malin
- 17Prunty
- 18McCallum
- 21Gill
Annan Athletic
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4Krissian
- 5Watson
- 3LucasSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
- 7OmarBooked at 49mins
- 6Skelton
- 8Ramsay
- 11FlanaganBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMcKennaat 82'minutes
- 9Weatherson
- 10OsadolorSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14McKenna
- 15Wright
- 16Smith
- 17Dachnowicz
- 18Ribeiro
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 566
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home17
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan Smith.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rabin Omar.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Donald McCallum replaces Jass Sukar.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. David McKenna replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jass Sukar (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Omar Kader.
Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gavin Skelton.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Annan Athletic 2. Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Ramsay.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jass Sukar.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Max Wright (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Max Wright (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Nathan Flanagan.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Max Wright replaces Smart Osadolor.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).