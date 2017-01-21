League One
Sheff Utd2Gillingham2

Sheffield United 2-2 Gillingham

Struggling Gillingham secured their first point of the year with a thrilling League One draw against table-toppers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring for the Blades but the Gills' Josh Wright scored a quick double to change the game before Kieron Freeman smashed home an equaliser.

Sharp netted his 18th goal of the season when Caolan Lavery's pass found him just inside the box and without hesitation he fired the ball into the bottom left corner.

Wright then managed to brush off Chris Basham's challenge in the box, to finish coolly with the outside of his boot from inside the six-yard box.

Wright doubled his tally for the game, reacting well to Max Ehmer's headed flick to roll the ball under Simon Moore.

The Blades tied the scores again though when Freeman smashed home the equaliser from close range after Stuart Nelson failed to keep hold of Lavery's shot.

United pressed until the end with Lavery, Sharp and substitute Marc McNulty all seeing their efforts fly wide or saved by an inspired Nelson.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 5O'Connell
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 6Basham
  • 18Freeman
  • 4Fleck
  • 21DuffyBooked at 81mins
  • 15Coutts
  • 11DoneSubstituted forScougallat 79'minutes
  • 10Sharp
  • 9LaverySubstituted forMcNultyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McNulty
  • 8Scougall
  • 12Ramsdale
  • 13Wright
  • 14Riley
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Reed

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 4HerdSubstituted forOsadebeat 45'minutes
  • 6OshilajaBooked at 59mins
  • 21ListSubstituted forDonnellyat 57'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 8HessenthalerSubstituted forByrneat 84'minutes
  • 44WrightBooked at 55mins
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 23Dack
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 9Donnelly
  • 11Knott
  • 13Hadler
  • 16Osadebe
  • 22Dickenson
  • 33Byrne
  • 50Emmanuel-Thomas
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
20,649

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Gillingham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Gillingham 2.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United).

Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).

Emmanuel Osadebe (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Mark Byrne replaces Jake Hessenthaler.

Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Booking

Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Matt Done.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stuart Nelson.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stuart Nelson.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Emmanuel Osadebe.

Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stuart Nelson.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Caolan Lavery.

Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Gillingham 2. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham).

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 1, Gillingham 2. Josh Wright (Gillingham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Ehmer.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Rory Donnelly replaces Elliott List.

Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Josh Wright (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd28176553322157
2Scunthorpe27167453262755
3Bolton26155635191650
4Fleetwood27137740291146
5Bradford281113434231146
6Rochdale27143104136545
7Southend2711973934542
8Peterborough2611874031941
9Millwall2711794240240
10Bristol Rovers28116114750-339
11Wimbledon2791083833537
12Oxford Utd27107103430437
13Walsall2791083335-237
14Charlton2681263326736
15Port Vale2688102939-1032
16MK Dons2687113437-331
17Gillingham2787123443-931
18Northampton2886143948-930
19Swindon2878132741-1429
20Shrewsbury2877142740-1328
21Bury2875164355-1226
22Chesterfield2875162845-1726
23Oldham26410121328-1522
24Coventry2749142339-1621
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you