Sheffield United 2-2 Gillingham

Struggling Gillingham secured their first point of the year with a thrilling League One draw against table-toppers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Billy Sharp opened the scoring for the Blades but the Gills' Josh Wright scored a quick double to change the game before Kieron Freeman smashed home an equaliser.
Sharp netted his 18th goal of the season when Caolan Lavery's pass found him just inside the box and without hesitation he fired the ball into the bottom left corner.
Wright then managed to brush off Chris Basham's challenge in the box, to finish coolly with the outside of his boot from inside the six-yard box.
Wright doubled his tally for the game, reacting well to Max Ehmer's headed flick to roll the ball under Simon Moore.
The Blades tied the scores again though when Freeman smashed home the equaliser from close range after Stuart Nelson failed to keep hold of Lavery's shot.
United pressed until the end with Lavery, Sharp and substitute Marc McNulty all seeing their efforts fly wide or saved by an inspired Nelson.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 5O'Connell
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 6Basham
- 18Freeman
- 4Fleck
- 21DuffyBooked at 81mins
- 15Coutts
- 11DoneSubstituted forScougallat 79'minutes
- 10Sharp
- 9LaverySubstituted forMcNultyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McNulty
- 8Scougall
- 12Ramsdale
- 13Wright
- 14Riley
- 20Wilson
- 22Reed
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 2Jackson
- 5Ehmer
- 4HerdSubstituted forOsadebeat 45'minutes
- 6OshilajaBooked at 59mins
- 21ListSubstituted forDonnellyat 57'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forByrneat 84'minutes
- 44WrightBooked at 55mins
- 7Wagstaff
- 23Dack
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 9Donnelly
- 11Knott
- 13Hadler
- 16Osadebe
- 22Dickenson
- 33Byrne
- 50Emmanuel-Thomas
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 20,649
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
