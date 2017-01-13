Gary Liddle: Carlisle bring in Chesterfield midfielder

Gary Liddle was the only Chesterfield player to start in every League One game so far this season

League Two side Carlisle United have signed Chesterfield midfielder Gary Liddle on an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old former Middlesbrough trainee, who can also play in defence, joined the Spireites from Bradford.

He has also had spells at Notts County and Hartlepool.

"He leads by example, he enjoys doing the horrible side of the game and he can also play football and score goals," Blues manager Keith Curle told the club website.

Details of any fee for Liddle have not been disclosed by the two clubs.

"Gary is a model professional who has joined a club nearer to his home," said Chesterfield director of football Chris Turner.

Liddle's move comes after midfielder Russell Penn left Carlisle by mutual consent to join Wrexham.

