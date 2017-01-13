Jeffrey Schlupp: Crystal Palace sign Leicester player for undisclosed fee

Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey Schlupp scored a hat-trick on his Leicester debut on 9 August 2011, away at Rotherham in a League Cup tie

Sam Allardyce has made versatile Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp his first signing as Crystal Palace boss.

The 24-year-old moves south for a reported £12m, and has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Ghana international made 24 Premier League appearances in 2015-16 as the Foxes won their first title.

But he has started only one league game this season and has not featured at all since the 5-0 Champions League defeat at Porto on 7 December.

Schlupp, who can play in defence, midfield or attack, was left out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He began his career at Leicester - making 150 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals - and had a loan spell at Brentford during 2010-11.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis had been interested in Schlupp, who joins a Palace side 17th in the Premier League.

The Eagles, one point above the relegation zone, visit West Ham on Saturday, a game Schlupp is available for.

Allardyce said: "He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club."

Sunderland manager David Moyes had earlier confirmed the club had rejected a bid from Palace for Netherlands defender Patrick van Aanholt.

