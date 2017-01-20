Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Anthony Knockaert's 10th goal of the season secured victory for 10-man Brighton

Anthony Knockaert scored twice and three players were sent off as 10-man Brighton beat Sheffield Wednesday to go top of the Championship.

Knockaert's opener was cancelled out by Lewis Dunk's own goal before half-time.

The key moment came at 1-1, when the Seagulls had Glenn Murray sent off for handling Glenn Loovens' powerful shot.

David Stockdale saved Fernando Forestieri's penalty, before Knockaert poked home and Wednesday had Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson sent off.

Newcastle, now two points off the lead, will return to top spot if they beat Rotherham on Saturday, while the Owls stay sixth.

There was little warning of the second-half drama that would follow during a tepid first period, when Knockaert looked by far the most likely to create scoring opportunities.

His cool finish, having rounded Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, put Brighton ahead before the Owls levelled in bizarre circumstances.

Forestieri's left-wing cross was diverted towards goal by Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood and Dunk, captain in the absence of injured full-back Bruno, glanced a header past Stockdale.

Wednesday's best spell of the match culminated in the incident which led to the penalty and Murray's dismissal, Brighton's leading scorer raising his hands to protect his face from Loovens' shot.

Stockdale's stop and subsequent follow-up save from Forestieri helped Brighton avoid consecutive Championship defeats, before Knockaert converted Sebastien Pocognoli's cross at the far post with five minutes remaining.

As tensions grew, substitute Fletcher was sent off for clashing with Dale Stephens and referee Stuart Attwell produced his red card for a third time to dismiss Hutchinson for a second yellow card.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "It is always a wonderful feeling when you win a game like that.

"I am delighted because we were playing against a very good side. To win the match having gone down to 10 men shows tremendous character.

"We were up against a very good team and if you beat teams around you it is an added bonus."

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "The players lost emotional control and we must control that kind of behaviour.

"Of course there is frustration because we were playing so well and we deserved to be winning the game, but these things happen in every team in the world and we must work to prevent them in the future.

"The thing we must control is the emotion of the players. If it was still 10 verses 11 with some time still remaining then maybe we could have achieved something."