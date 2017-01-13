Joe Partington: Bristol Rovers sign Eastleigh captain

Joe Partington began his career at Bournemouth, making 52 league appearances for the Cherries

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed Eastleigh captain Joe Partington for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old former Wales Under-21 international and Bournemouth defender has been with National League Eastleigh since an initial loan spell in 2015.

A right-back who can also play at centre-half, he has started 63 league games for the Spitfires.

Eastleigh have said they have received a "club record transfer fee" for the deal after a release clause was met.

Rovers have not disclosed the length of contract that Partington has signed and he is available for Saturday's game against Fleetwood.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.