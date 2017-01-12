Neal Eardley: Northampton Town sign former Hibernian defender

Neal Eardley had a trial spell with Bolton before the start of the 2016-17 season

League One side Northampton have signed defender Neal Eardley until the end of the season following his release by Scottish Championship club Hibernian.

Former Wales right-back Eardley joined Hibs on a short-term deal in August, having been released by Birmingham at the end of last season.

But the 28-year-old played in just two games for Neil Lennon's side, and his contract was not renewed.

Northampton are 16th in League One, eight points above the relegation zone.

They remain without a manager following the sacking of Rob Page on Monday.

