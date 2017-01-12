Cardiff City name Andy Dibble as goalkeeping coach Margetson goes to Palace

Andy Dibble counts Cardiff City and Manchester City among his former clubs

Cardiff City have brought in former goalkeeper Andy Dibble as goalkeeping coach after Martyn Margetson joined Crystal Palace.

Dibble worked with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock at Rotherham in 2015-16 and he is leaving the Millers to join Cardiff.

BBC Wales Sport has learned Margetson had been told by Cardiff his contract would not be renewed.

Margetson, 44, is joining Sam Allardyce, for whom he worked at West Ham United.

Former Wales international Margetson played for Manchester City, Southend, Huddersfield and Cardiff

Allardyce also had Margetson on his England staff during his brief reign.

Having been appointed by the late Gary Speed in 2011, he helped Chris Coleman's backroom staff guide Wales into the 2016 European Championships where they reached the last four.

Palace say he will continue in his England capacity.

Cwmbran-born Dibble's career began at Cardiff in 1982

In a statement the Bluebirds said: "We'd like to welcome back Andy to the Bluebirds and thank Martyn for his contribution."