Rob Page: Northampton Town sack manager

Rob Page left Port Vale to join Northampton Town on a three-year contract on 19 May last year

Northampton Town have sacked manager Rob Page after less than eight months in charge of the club.

The Cobblers, who are 16th in League One, were beaten 5-0 at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, their ninth defeat in 11 matches.

Page, 42, described his team's performance as "men against girls", a comment for which he later apologised.

"Following the recent run of results we feel that a change is necessary," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"Paul Wilkinson will take temporary charge of the team while we begin discussions with potential replacements, and all focus will now shift to preparations for Saturday's important fixture against Scunthorpe United."

Page left Port Vale to take over at Sixfields in May after Chris Wilder had left to take charge at Sheffield United, having just guided Northampton to the League Two title.

The Cobblers, who ended last season with a 20-game unbeaten run, extended that streak to 31 undefeated matches under Page, and were in the League One play-off places in October.

However, they have since dropped to 16th in the table, and lost 1-0 at non-league Stourbridge in the FA Cup second round on 13 December.

"Rob has always been extremely professional throughout his time and has only ever wanted the club to be successful," added Thomas.

"It was always going to be a very tough challenge following last year and the expectation that created, so we thank him for his efforts and we wish him very well for the future."