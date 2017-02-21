Match ends, Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0.
Livingston v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 5Crighton
- 26Halkett
- 31Gallagher
- 4Lithgow
- 8Pittman
- 18MillarSubstituted forMullinat 82'minutes
- 6Byrne
- 11CaddenSubstituted forLongridgeat 72'minutes
- 9BuchananSubstituted forMullenat 60'minutes
- 22Todorov
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Mullin
- 10Mullen
- 16Knox
- 17Sinclair
- 23De Vita
- 30Maley
Albion
- 1Stewart
- 2Reid
- 5Dunlop
- 6Dunlop
- 3Turnbull
- 7McCannSubstituted forDavidsonat 67'minutes
- 8Ferry
- 4FisherBooked at 30minsSubstituted forWillisat 67'minutes
- 11Archibald
- 9Stewart
- 10WallaceSubstituted forFergusonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Davidson
- 15Smith
- 16Willis
- 17Potts
- 18Ferguson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kyle Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Calum Ferguson replaces Ryan Wallace.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Albion Rovers 0. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin.
Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Mark Millar.
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Millar (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Millar (Livingston).
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Nicky Cadden.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Albion Rovers).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Paul Willis replaces Gary Fisher.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ross Davidson replaces Kevin McCann.
Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mullen replaces Liam Buchanan.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Theo Archibald (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.