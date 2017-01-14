Wrexham 1-0 North Ferriby United

Izale McLeod scored on his second Wrexham appearance

Izale McLeod's first Wrexham goal gave the hosts a much needed victory.

McLeod drilled home after 28 minutes to lift Wrexham up to 14th in the National League and 13 points clear of the relegation zone, where the visitors remain, second from bottom in 23rd.

Fellow new signing Ntumba Massanka missed a chance after the interval that would have eased nerves for the hosts.

It has been an unsettling week at the Racecourse, as the president of Wrexham FC's supporter's trust stood down.

Out of form Wrexham had lost four of their last six National League games.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates told BBC Radio Wales: "We questioned the lads before the game about whether they could get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and they did that.

"We are very positive. We got the three points and kept a clean-sheet. First-half I thought we played really well, we were very comfortable. The players are asking more of each other now."