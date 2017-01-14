National League
Wrexham1North Ferriby United0

Wrexham 1-0 North Ferriby United

Izale McLeod
Izale McLeod scored on his second Wrexham appearance

Izale McLeod's first Wrexham goal gave the hosts a much needed victory.

McLeod drilled home after 28 minutes to lift Wrexham up to 14th in the National League and 13 points clear of the relegation zone, where the visitors remain, second from bottom in 23rd.

Fellow new signing Ntumba Massanka missed a chance after the interval that would have eased nerves for the hosts.

It has been an unsettling week at the Racecourse, as the president of Wrexham FC's supporter's trust stood down.

Out of form Wrexham had lost four of their last six National League games.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates told BBC Radio Wales: "We questioned the lads before the game about whether they could get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and they did that.

"We are very positive. We got the three points and kept a clean-sheet. First-half I thought we played really well, we were very comfortable. The players are asking more of each other now."

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 24Dunn
  • 3Jennings
  • 7BarrySubstituted forBencherifat 84'minutes
  • 10Rooney
  • 5Riley
  • 13Carrington
  • 6Tilt
  • 14RutherfordSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
  • 11McLeodSubstituted forMassankaat 68'minutes
  • 9White
  • 16Penn

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Bencherif
  • 18Massanka
  • 21Smith
  • 28Harry

North Ferriby United

  • 1Watson
  • 2Topliss
  • 12HareBooked at 64mins
  • 4Oliver
  • 5GrayBooked at 19mins
  • 18ArmstrongSubstituted forTempletonat 62'minutes
  • 20Skelton
  • 14Fallowfield
  • 8BatesonSubstituted forKendallat 78'minutes
  • 25Thompson
  • 6Emerton

Substitutes

  • 9Templeton
  • 10Kendall
  • 19Cooke
  • 22Fosu-Mensah
  • 23Douglas
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
3,625

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Hamza Bencherif replaces Antony Barry.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Leo Smith replaces Paul Rutherford.

Substitution

Substitution, North Ferriby United. Ryan Kendall replaces Curtis Bateson.

Booking

Curtis Tilt (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Ntumba Massanka replaces Izale McLeod.

Booking

Taron Hare (North Ferriby United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, North Ferriby United. Matthew Templeton replaces Ross Armstrong.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0. Izale McLeod (Wrexham).

Booking

Mark Gray (North Ferriby United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26174555262955
2Forest Green28158557332453
3Tranmere27165638221653
4Dag & Red28164847311652
5Dover28154958431549
6Barrow261210441251646
7Aldershot2813693628845
8Macclesfield26134938271143
9Gateshead28119845291642
10Chester28119844341042
11Boreham Wood2811893025541
12Eastleigh27101074134740
13Bromley28115123541-638
14Wrexham29108112736-938
15Sutton United27105123035-535
16Solihull Moors2796123845-733
17Torquay2886143140-930
18Braintree2886143148-1730
19Southport2886143456-2230
20Woking2876154053-1327
21Maidstone United2875163153-2226
22Guiseley2867153245-1325
23North Ferriby United2973191443-2924
24York28410142546-2122
View full National League table

