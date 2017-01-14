Match ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 3.
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Sunderland remain in the relegation zone following a sixth Premier League home defeat after Marko Arnautovic's two goals helped Stoke City to victory.
The Potters stunned the hosts with three goals in 19 first-half minutes, Arnautovic scoring his first at the second attempt after Vito Mannone had saved his initial shot.
Austria international Arnautovic's composed finish doubled the lead before Peter Crouch's header from Charlie Adam's cross made it 3-0.
Sunderland got a goal back when Jermain Defoe beat Lee Grant with his first chance after Donald Love's long pass.
However, David Moyes' side were second best throughout and slipped to 19th in the table, one point from safety.
Sunderland's day went from bad to worse when team-mates Patrick van Aanholt and Adnan Januzaj argued with one another on the pitch in the closing stages.
Will Moyes strengthen his defence?
There were few home fans left inside the Stadium of Light when Mike Dean signalled the end of a game Stoke won with the aid of more poor Sunderland defending.
The Black Cats would have climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since August had they won.
However, they have managed just two top-flight clean sheets this season and they found themselves behind after just 15 minutes.
Arnautovic was unmarked for both his goals while Crouch took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Vito Mannone to score his 99th Premier League goal and his 48th headed goal in the competition.
All the talk in the build-up had been about Moyes trying to keep Defoe from the clutches of Sunderland's Premier League rivals during the January transfer window.
Yet the Sunderland boss needs to shore up his defence to stand any chance of staying up.
With money tight at Sunderland, it remains to be seen if he will be able to find a solution to his side's woeful defensive record before the window closes.
Will Stoke land Berahino?
Stoke's travelling fans have not had a lot to cheer about recently, their previous three away games all ending in defeat with 11 goals conceded.
In addition, they arrived in Sunderland on the back of an FA Cup home defeat at the hands of Championship Wolverhampton Wanders.
Yet Mark Hughes saw his side pick Sunderland a part to climb to ninth in the table.
Arnautovic's finishing, despite Sunderland's lapses at the back, was of the highest quality.
His first was instinctive after Mannone had saved his initial effort while the second seven minutes later came after he exchanged passes with first Xherdan Shaqiri and then Crouch before beating the keeper at his near post.
Hughes is hoping to secure the signing of West Brom forward Saido Berahino, 23, in the transfer window though 35-year-old Crouch has now scored in his last three Premier League appearances.
It could have been worse for Sunderland. Shortly before Crouch made it 3-0, Shaqiri almost embarrassed Mannone from distance only for the Swiss midfielder's shot to hit a post.
Man of the Match - Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
'Players need to take responsibility'
Sunderland manager David Moyes: "The first 20 minutes or so was really poor. All our own doing, terrible mistakes for all three goals.
"The players need to take responsibility and stop making individual mistakes, but I didn't think our overall performance was that bad.
"The fans left early because there is only one road out of here, not just because of the result. They actually leave when we are winning as well sometimes."
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: "To a man I thought they were absolutely fantastic.
"The football we played during the first 30 minutes or so of the first half was as good as anything we have produced away from home for several years in my opinion.
"We have never finished seventh or eighth in the Premier League before so that is undoubtedly our aim over the final few months of the season."
Rodwell's Sunderland agony continues
- Jack Rodwell has yet to be on the winning side in any of his 35 Premier League starts for Sunderland.
- The Black Cats became just the second team not to use any of their substitutes in a Premier League game this season, after Hull against Leicester on the opening day.
- Stoke have beaten Sunderland twice in the same league season for the first time since 1993-94.
- Only Jonathan Walters (41) and Peter Crouch (36) have scored more Premier League goals for Stoke City than Marko Arnautovic (19, level with Charlie Adam).
- Arnautovic scored his first Premier League goals in 12 games, since netting against Crystal Palace in September.
Next up?
Sunderland could probably do without a midweek FA Cup third-round replay at Burnley but that is what they have got on Tuesday (19:45 GMT). Stoke have a full week to prepare for Manchester United's visit next Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Mannone
- 22Love
- 16O'Shea
- 5DjilobodjiBooked at 62mins
- 3van AanholtBooked at 72mins
- 8Rodwell
- 4Denayer
- 9Borini
- 44JanuzajBooked at 90mins
- 7Larsson
- 18Defoe
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 12Simões Domingues
- 21Manquillo
- 29Asoro
- 35Maja
- 39Honeyman
- 40Embleton
Stoke
- 33Grant
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins Indi
- 3Pieters
- 6Whelan
- 16AdamBooked at 56minsSubstituted forAfellayat 68'minutes
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forNgoyat 89'minutes
- 4Allen
- 10Arnautovic
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 5Muniesa
- 14Afellay
- 21Imbula
- 24Given
- 42Taylor
- 45Ngoy
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 42,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 3.
Booking
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Sunderland).
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Sunderland. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jason Denayer (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Julien Ngoy replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Foul by Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Sunderland).
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Jason Denayer (Sunderland) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Hand ball by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Offside, Sunderland. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland).
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ibrahim Afellay replaces Charlie Adam.
Offside, Sunderland. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Adnan Januzaj is caught offside.