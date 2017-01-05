Ademola Lookman: Everton sign Charlton forward for £11m

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronald Koeman says Everton expect a lot from new signing Ademola Lookman

Everton have completed the £11m signing of Charlton Athletic's teenage forward Ademola Lookman.

The 19-year-old joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal until June 2021.

The England Under-20 international, who has scored seven goals in 25 games this season, becomes the most expensive signing from League One.

Lookman said: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me."

Charlton had hoped Everton would loan Lookman back to them for the rest of the season but he is seen as someone who could quickly play a part at Goodison Park under manager Ronald Koeman.

"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager," Lookman added.

"When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."

Koeman said: "Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game. I'm really happy that we've been able to bring him here to the club."

