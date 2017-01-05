Nottingham Forest: American consortium keen to speed up takeover

Nottingham Forest are 20th in the Championship table, two points off the relegation zone

The consortium set to buy Nottingham Forest say they are keen to speed up the takeover of the Championship club, reports BBC Nottingham.

The BBC understands the consortium, led by John Jay Moores, was ready to finalise the deal on 22 December.

The consortium say the money for the takeover - thought to be worth £50m - is in the bank and available.

But Moores and his team are now waiting for the final sign off from current owner Fawaz Al Hasawi.

Earlier in the week a Forest statement said the takeover would be completed in a "matter of days".

It is understood both sides are working positively to complete the deal.

Former San Diego Padres baseball team owner Moores is buying an 80% stake in Forest from Al Hasawi, who retains the other 20%.

The Reds have lost five of their last six matches, with their only point in that time coming in a 1-1 home draw with Preston, and are currently only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Analysis

BBC East Midlands Today's Natalie Jackson

"The potential new owners have done their due diligence and put in significant work and planning to start rebuilding of the club.

"They see January as an ideal time to start reviving Forest's fortunes. They need the deal to close as quickly as possible.

"There is no suggestion that the deal will fall through, or of any animosity between either side.

"Both sides are working to get the deal completed, which has been delayed because of the festive break."