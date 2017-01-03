Cameron McGeehan: Portsmouth fans lacked 'class' towards Luton man - Jones

Cameron McGeehan
Cameron McGeehan sustained a 16th-minute injury in a challenge with Portsmouth captain Michael Doyle

Portsmouth fans showed a lack of "class" towards Cameron McGeehan after he broke his leg in Monday's match, according to Luton boss Nathan Jones.

Hatters midfielder McGeehan was injured early on during Pompey's 1-0 win.

"He's a young, talented kid that works hard, grafts, doesn't go down but the booing him off and cheering is an absolute disgrace," said Jones.

"When anyone gets carried off on a stretcher, I don't care who you are, you show an element of class."

He continued: "They showed what type of fans they were."

Pompey fans reportedly sang "you're going home in an ambulance" to the 21-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 28 matches for League Two side Luton this term.

Portsmouth chose not to respond directly to Jones' comments, but a spokesman said everyone at the club sends their best wishes to McGeehan for a full and speedy recovery.

McGeehan was also shown a yellow card by the referee while on the stretcher after pounding the floor in pain or frustration.

Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio: "The referee showed a lack of understanding and empathy, maybe, but I'm just disappointed for the kid.

"Hopefully he'll recover quickly and be back sooner rather than later but it's a real travesty for the boy and obviously disappointing for us."

