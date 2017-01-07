Match ends, Watford 2, Burton Albion 0.
Watford 2-0 Burton Albion
Watford ended a run of five games without a win by beating Championship side Burton Albion at Vicarage Road to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
Hornets midfielder Christian Kabasele tapped in from teenager Brandon Mason's low cross to put the Premier League side in front after 21 minutes.
Jerome Sinclair added a second after the break with a smart run and finish to score his first goal for the club.
Burton offered little response and were unable to muster a shot on target.
A welcome distraction?
Watford have not won in the Premier League since 10 December when victory over Everton sent them seventh, but the Hornets are now closer to the relegation zone.
Short of form, confidence and players, boss Walter Mazzarri's injury concerns only deepened when goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and left-back Jose Holebas were struck down by illness before kick-off and Craig Cathcart was forced off after 16 minutes.
But the depleted Hertfordshire outfit still had enough to overcome second-tier Burton Albion - who sit one point and one place above the Championship drop zone - to reach the fourth round for a fifth time in their past seven FA Cup campaigns.
The Brewers' main concern may also be on the injury front, as new signing Luke Varney was stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask after colliding with Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.
Bright future for Hornets?
Watford's recent injury problems saw Mazzarri hand a first start to 18-year-old full back Mason, who had only previously had 22 minutes of senior football.
But the youngster made an instant impact when he fired a low ball across the six-yard box to give team-mate Kabasele a simple finish at the back post.
With more established strikers Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney unable to find the net, Watford will be encouraged by the performance and goal threat posed by former Liverpool prospect Sinclair.
The 20-year-old was given his second start of the season and was allowed time and space to score Watford's second of the game, before forcing Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin into a save soon after.
Watford will hope to build on this win when they return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT). Meanwhile, Burton host fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic on the same day.
'We don't have to sign players for crazy money'
Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri: "I was very happy with the new faces. (Brandon) Mason played wonderfully on his full debut with an assist for the goal.
"Sometimes it's fundamental to see what we've got at home in our own house and make these young players grow so that we don't always have to go abroad and sign players for a crazy amount of money.
"It is a good win for a team not doing very well with results. This today will help with confidence for Premier League. It is very important to win, especially for our fans. We wanted to give them this satisfaction."
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough: "Luke (Varney) is on his way to hospital. He took a nasty knock in the ribs. It was an innocuous challenge. There were was nobody at fault for it. Luke was struggling to catch his breath.
"He'll be checked out and hopefully he won't be out for too long. A whack in the ribs is horrible. It's very painful, but he was looked after superbly here at Watford.
"Right up until the second goal I though we were OK. We had two good chances, but that's been our story in the Championship - creating things but not quite finishing them off."
Line-ups
Watford
- 30Pantilimon
- 15CathcartSubstituted forPrödlat 16'minutes
- 4KaboulSubstituted forDja Djédjéat 60'minutes
- 3Britos
- 32Mason
- 27Kabasele
- 16Doucouré
- 29Capoue
- 19SinclairSubstituted forStewartat 90+7'minutes
- 24Ighalo
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 5Prödl
- 23Watson
- 26Dja Djédjé
- 34Arlauskis
- 35Stewart
- 39Folivi
- 42Eleftheriou
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 3BrayfordBooked at 80mins
- 5McFadzean
- 2FlanaganBooked at 62mins
- 22Myers-Harness
- 16PalmerSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
- 15NaylorBooked at 45mins
- 7Williamson
- 11Dyer
- 18MillerSubstituted forWardat 32'minutes
- 19VarneySubstituted forAkinsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mousinho
- 10Akins
- 12Ward
- 13Bywater
- 14McCrory
- 25Barker
- 30Murphy
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 13,270
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 2, Burton Albion 0.
Carl Stewart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Burton Albion).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Carl Stewart replaces Jerome Sinclair.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Jerome Sinclair (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Marcus Myers-Harness (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Sebastian Prödl.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brice Dja Djédjé (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Attempt saved. Odion Ighalo (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Murphy replaces Matthew Palmer.
Booking
John Brayford (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jerome Sinclair (Watford).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Brice Dja Djédjé.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 2, Burton Albion 0. Jerome Sinclair (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Britos.
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).
Foul by Odion Ighalo (Watford).
Lee Williamson (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Lucas Akins replaces Luke Varney because of an injury.
Delay in match Luke Varney (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Prödl (Watford).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jerome Sinclair (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.