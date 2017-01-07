Watford 2-0 Burton Albion

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Watford 2-0 Burton

Watford ended a run of five games without a win by beating Championship side Burton Albion at Vicarage Road to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Hornets midfielder Christian Kabasele tapped in from teenager Brandon Mason's low cross to put the Premier League side in front after 21 minutes.

Jerome Sinclair added a second after the break with a smart run and finish to score his first goal for the club.

Burton offered little response and were unable to muster a shot on target.

A welcome distraction?

Watford have not won in the Premier League since 10 December when victory over Everton sent them seventh, but the Hornets are now closer to the relegation zone.

Short of form, confidence and players, boss Walter Mazzarri's injury concerns only deepened when goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and left-back Jose Holebas were struck down by illness before kick-off and Craig Cathcart was forced off after 16 minutes.

But the depleted Hertfordshire outfit still had enough to overcome second-tier Burton Albion - who sit one point and one place above the Championship drop zone - to reach the fourth round for a fifth time in their past seven FA Cup campaigns.

The Brewers' main concern may also be on the injury front, as new signing Luke Varney was stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask after colliding with Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Bright future for Hornets?

Jerome Sinclair celebrates his goal with captain Troy Deeney

Watford's recent injury problems saw Mazzarri hand a first start to 18-year-old full back Mason, who had only previously had 22 minutes of senior football.

But the youngster made an instant impact when he fired a low ball across the six-yard box to give team-mate Kabasele a simple finish at the back post.

With more established strikers Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney unable to find the net, Watford will be encouraged by the performance and goal threat posed by former Liverpool prospect Sinclair.

The 20-year-old was given his second start of the season and was allowed time and space to score Watford's second of the game, before forcing Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin into a save soon after.

Watford will hope to build on this win when they return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT). Meanwhile, Burton host fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic on the same day.

'We don't have to sign players for crazy money'

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri: "I was very happy with the new faces. (Brandon) Mason played wonderfully on his full debut with an assist for the goal.

"Sometimes it's fundamental to see what we've got at home in our own house and make these young players grow so that we don't always have to go abroad and sign players for a crazy amount of money.

"It is a good win for a team not doing very well with results. This today will help with confidence for Premier League. It is very important to win, especially for our fans. We wanted to give them this satisfaction."

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough: "Luke (Varney) is on his way to hospital. He took a nasty knock in the ribs. It was an innocuous challenge. There were was nobody at fault for it. Luke was struggling to catch his breath.

"He'll be checked out and hopefully he won't be out for too long. A whack in the ribs is horrible. It's very painful, but he was looked after superbly here at Watford.

"Right up until the second goal I though we were OK. We had two good chances, but that's been our story in the Championship - creating things but not quite finishing them off."