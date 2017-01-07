Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Derby County 2.
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County
Tom Ince scored a superb free-kick as Championship side Derby came from a goal down to knock Premier League West Brom out of the FA Cup.
Albion went ahead 10 minutes before half-time when Matt Phillips curled a shot past goalkeeper Scott Carson.
But the visitors equalised after the break as Darren Bent found the top corner from 25 yards.
Ince then bent a free-kick between Boaz Myhill and his near post to delight the 5,300 travelling fans.
Lows and highs for Carson
Derby goalkeeper Carson's career has been packed with ups and downs, as his manager Steve McClaren knows only too well.
McClaren's last match in charge of England saw Carson let in a soft shot from Niko Kranjcar in what turned out to be a costly Euro 2008 qualifying defeat by Croatia almost a decade ago.
He produced both the best and worst of his game as he faced one of his former clubs at The Hawthorns.
A casual pass out in the opening moments gifted a chance to Salomon Rondon, whose shot beat the keeper - only for a superb Richard Keogh clearance to prevent a goal.
Carson, though, more than redeemed himself with an outstanding save in the closing moments, tipping over Rondon's header from substitute Nacer Chadli's cross to preserve Derby's advantage.
Phillips shines, but Albion lack urgency
West Brom goalscorer Phillips, an inconsistent performer for much of his career, has started to realise his potential this season, thanks to the cajoling of head coach Tony Pulis.
Phillips was seen as an underwhelming signing by many Albion fans when he arrived from QPR for £5.5m in July, but Pulis has worked hard to build the player's confidence.
The result has been a rich run of recent form that has lifted West Brom into the Premier League's top eight. Against Derby, he pounced on an error by Keogh to run at the visitors' defence and bend in a classy goal. The winger has now played a part in 12 goals in his past 11 matches - scoring five and assisting seven.
However, Albion's tendency to let opponents have more of the ball was costly as Derby were allowed to work their way back into the game.
Had James Morrison not fired over a great chance to score from 12 yards, moments after Phillips' opener, the Championship side might have been sunk. As it was, McClaren's team were always likely to get the opportunities to get back into the game - and so it proved.
Stat of the day
Darren Bent has scored in nine of his past 10 FA Cup games, including each of his four for Derby County.
'The keeper knew straight away it was in'
Derby match-winner Tom Ince, speaking to BBC Radio Derby: "It's about time I got one in. I practise free-kicks a lot in training, and it's nice to do it on a match day.
"The free-kick was in an awkward position where I couldn't really put it into the box for a cross. The goalkeeper had three in the wall, and he left a lot of space to his left, so I thought that if I was able to get it up and over the wall and on target, then I'd give myself a chance. As soon as it went over the wall, the keeper didn't move - and I think he knew straight away that was in.
"It was a fantastic performance all round. It's always a big test when you come to a Premier League side, especially when you're away from home - but I thought we played ever so well."
West Brom manager Tony Pulis, speaking to BBC WM: "I'm really proud of the players. They've worked so hard. We battered them. We needed a break and we didn't get a break.
"The two goals they scored are disappointing from our point of view. We should have dealt with the first one - we stepped away from their player.
"With the second one, we'll have to talk about the wall. I've been in to see Jon [Moss, the referee], and he's marked out 13 paces for that free-kick. With others in the game, he's marked out 10 paces. Those are the breaks you need to get through in cup football."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonSubstituted forChadliat 78'minutes
- 20GallowaySubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 68'minutes
- 5Yacob
- 24Fletcher
- 14McClean
- 7MorrisonBooked at 53mins
- 10Phillips
- 9Rondón
Substitutes
- 1Foster
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 8Gardner
- 22Chadli
- 34Harper
- 47Field
- 49Wilson
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12Baird
- 6Keogh
- 5Shackell
- 26HansonSubstituted forPearceat 82'minutes
- 4BrysonSubstituted forVernamat 88'minutes
- 17de Sart
- 10InceBooked at 90mins
- 15JohnsonBooked at 90mins
- 20CamaraSubstituted forVydraat 86'minutes
- 11Bent
Substitutes
- 7Russell
- 16Pearce
- 23Vydra
- 24Weimann
- 35Mitchell
- 41Guy
- 48Vernam
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 25,288
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Derby County 2.
Booking
Tom Ince (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Carson.
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.
Booking
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a headed pass.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Charles Vernam replaces Craig Bryson.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Matej Vydra replaces Abdoul Camara.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Carson.
Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hal Robson-Kanu.
Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Claudio Yacob.
Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Alex Pearce replaces Jamie Hanson.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nacer Chadli replaces Jonas Olsson.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Hal Robson-Kanu with a cross.
Attempt saved. Darren Bent (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a cross.
Attempt missed. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Brendan Galloway because of an injury.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Boaz Myhill.
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Bent.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Attempt blocked. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Baird.