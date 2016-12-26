Bruno Ribeiro: Port Vale manager resigns after Walsall defeat

Bruno Ribeiro had spells in his playing career at Leeds and Sheffield United

Bruno Ribeiro has resigned as manager of League One side Port Vale after the 1-0 Boxing Day home defeat by Walsall.

His assistant, Michael Brown, has been placed in temporary charge of the club, who are 17th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone, following a six-game winless run.

Ribeiro, 41, became Vale's first foreign boss when he took over in June.

But the Portuguese said the "project" was not working and he felt he had "let the club down".

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation," said Ribeiro.

Vale managed just seven wins and only scored 26 goals in 23 league matches under Ribeiro, who succeeded Northampton-bound Rob Page as boss.

Chairman Norman Smurthwaite added: "Sadly the project that we undertook is not working and that is demonstrated by Monday's result.

"I have accepted Bruno's resignation, which highlights his humility and professionalism and I would like to thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

Assistant boss Brown had earlier told BBC Radio Stoke that Ribeiro would be "hurting".

"He's got big pride and he'll be disappointed," said Brown. "He's not the biggest of talkers to come out and express his feelings, but he certainly does inside.

"Knowing what he's like, he'll be on the laptop now working towards improving the squad and looking at how himself and his staff can improve."