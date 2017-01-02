Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United

Mulgrew has scored both of Blackburn's winners against Newcastle this season

Charlie Mulgrew scored the decisive goal as Blackburn beat Newcastle for the second time this season to end their six-match winless run.

Mohammed Diame hit the bar in the first half and Dwight Gayle was twice denied for the Magpies when inside the box.

Gayle and Ciaran Clark both had goals ruled out, for offside and handball respectively, after the break.

Blackburn's winner came when Mulgrew fired in a free-kick after Jack Colback brought down Marvin Emnes.

Rovers are the only side to have completed the double over Newcastle this season and both times Mulgrew has scored the vital goal.

The Magpies had plenty of chances to claim three points in front of almost 7,000 visiting supporters with Diame smashing the ball against the bar from 30 yards, Gayle seeing a shot tipped behind by Jason Steele and the Blackburn keeper denying the former Crystal Palace striker once again from close range with his leg.

After Yoan Gouffran twice went close either side of the break, Gayle then had a glancing header ruled out for offside and Clark was also left disappointed by the referee who ruled his hand had got the final touch as he had turned away to celebrate scoring.

Sam Gallagher then flashed a shot wide at the other end from the edge of the area before Mulgrew struck to leave Newcastle empty-handed against Rovers for the second time in six weeks.

Blackburn fans protest against owners

Before and after the game a group of Blackburn fans staged protests against the owners Venkys, who they claim are overseeing the "demise of the club".

The BRFC Action Group marched from the Town Hall to Ewood Park before the match and took part a sit-in inside the ground after full-time.

Blackburn manager Owen Coyle:

"We knew we would have to do a lot of things very well. We would have to defend for our lives at times because we're playing against, for me, a quality side.

"We felt we could cause them problems but always accepting Newcastle will work your backline all day long.

"Charlie popped up with a wonderful free-kick and then again we had to stand up to be counted. We had to be brave in that defending.

"It's all credit to the group that have really stood up to a good team and have got a wonderful three points."

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez:

"We lost, maybe, for five minutes, control of the game and conceded the goal.

"They put a lot of bodies in the box and it's not easy to find space, but it's difficult to explain. How can you not even draw, and lose this game? It's incredible.

"The only thing we didn't do is to score when we had a lot of chances, especially in the first half.

"If we continue playing like this, we will win games."