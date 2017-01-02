Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Newcastle United 0.
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Charlie Mulgrew scored the decisive goal as Blackburn beat Newcastle for the second time this season to end their six-match winless run.
Mohammed Diame hit the bar in the first half and Dwight Gayle was twice denied for the Magpies when inside the box.
Gayle and Ciaran Clark both had goals ruled out, for offside and handball respectively, after the break.
Blackburn's winner came when Mulgrew fired in a free-kick after Jack Colback brought down Marvin Emnes.
Rovers are the only side to have completed the double over Newcastle this season and both times Mulgrew has scored the vital goal.
The Magpies had plenty of chances to claim three points in front of almost 7,000 visiting supporters with Diame smashing the ball against the bar from 30 yards, Gayle seeing a shot tipped behind by Jason Steele and the Blackburn keeper denying the former Crystal Palace striker once again from close range with his leg.
After Yoan Gouffran twice went close either side of the break, Gayle then had a glancing header ruled out for offside and Clark was also left disappointed by the referee who ruled his hand had got the final touch as he had turned away to celebrate scoring.
Sam Gallagher then flashed a shot wide at the other end from the edge of the area before Mulgrew struck to leave Newcastle empty-handed against Rovers for the second time in six weeks.
Blackburn fans protest against owners
Before and after the game a group of Blackburn fans staged protests against the owners Venkys, who they claim are overseeing the "demise of the club".
The BRFC Action Group marched from the Town Hall to Ewood Park before the match and took part a sit-in inside the ground after full-time.
Blackburn manager Owen Coyle:
"We knew we would have to do a lot of things very well. We would have to defend for our lives at times because we're playing against, for me, a quality side.
"We felt we could cause them problems but always accepting Newcastle will work your backline all day long.
"Charlie popped up with a wonderful free-kick and then again we had to stand up to be counted. We had to be brave in that defending.
"It's all credit to the group that have really stood up to a good team and have got a wonderful three points."
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez:
"We lost, maybe, for five minutes, control of the game and conceded the goal.
"They put a lot of bodies in the box and it's not easy to find space, but it's difficult to explain. How can you not even draw, and lose this game? It's incredible.
"The only thing we didn't do is to score when we had a lot of chances, especially in the first half.
"If we continue playing like this, we will win games."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 24NyambeSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
- 3Greer
- 14Mulgrew
- 5Williams
- 7Feeney
- 6LoweBooked at 53mins
- 21Akpan
- 32ConwaySubstituted forGallagherat 43'minutes
- 12Graham
- 17EmnesSubstituted forBrownat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Stokes
- 19Gallagher
- 28Mahoney
- 29Evans
- 30Brown
- 31Bennett
- 33Raya
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 8AnitaSubstituted forMurphyat 87'minutes
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3DummettBooked at 64mins
- 11Ritchie
- 14Hayden
- 4ColbackBooked at 73minsSubstituted forPérezat 77'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forAtsuat 85'minutes
- 15Diamé
- 9Gayle
Substitutes
- 7Lazaar
- 17Pérez
- 18Mbemba
- 22Yedlin
- 28Sels
- 30Atsu
- 33Murphy
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 18,524
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Newcastle United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Wes Brown replaces Marvin Emnes.
Offside, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
Attempt missed. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Daryl Murphy replaces Vurnon Anita.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).
Gordon Greer (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).
Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Jack Colback.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Newcastle United 0. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Corry Evans replaces Ryan Nyambe.
Booking
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Isaac Hayden with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Hand ball by Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.