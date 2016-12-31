Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser doubled Bournemouth's lead just before half-time with his second goal of the season

Managerless Swansea City remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were thoroughly outplayed by Bournemouth.

With coach Alan Curtis in temporary charge following Bob Bradley's sacking, Swansea's woeful defending allowed Benik Afobe to put the impressive visitors in front.

Ryan Fraser finished an incisive team move to give Eddie Howe's side a commanding 2-0 half-time lead, and Joshua King slotted in a late third to compound the misery for their demoralised opponents.

Bournemouth's win takes them up to 10th in the table, whereas Swansea are still deep in the relegation mire and four points adrift of safety.

It presents Bradley's permanent successor with a daunting task and, with the club hopeful of making an appointment by Monday, Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement remains the Swans' first choice.

Swansea's struggles continue

Swansea's 4-1 Boxing Day humiliation at the hands of West Ham was played before a baying Liberty Stadium crowd, whose calls for Bradley to be sacked were heeded 24 hours later.

There was no such sense of toxicity on this occasion - owing much to fans' admiration for club stalwart Curtis - but the Swansea players still seemed gripped by the pervading anxiety of a relegation scrap.

Their nerves were evident in their defending, which was hopelessly inadequate for Bournemouth's goals.

The first was shambolic from Swansea's perspective, with Jordi Amat's miscued clearance cannoning off goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and presenting Afobe with the chance to drill a low effort into the net.

Things did not improve for the hosts, who were statuesque as Bournemouth extended their lead and offered precious little in terms of an attacking threat.

Swansea's fans voiced their anger again in the closing stages, singling out chairman Huw Jenkins and his fellow directors for their ire as results continue to be dreadful following the club's American takeover in the summer.

Ryan Fraser (24) started and finished this slick move to make it 2-0 to Bournemouth

Bournemouth impress

Oblivious to their opponents' strife, Bournemouth played with the energy and quickness of thought which was the hallmark of bygone Swansea teams.

With Jack Wilshere orchestrating proceedings in midfield, the Cherries passed the ball crisply, closed down their opponents eagerly and moved with an intelligence which bamboozled Swansea.

After Afobe had seized on comical home defending to put the visitors in front, Howe's men doubled their lead with a delightfully intricate team goal.

Right-back Simon Francis, winger Junior Stanislas and Wilshere picked the Swans apart with a neat succession of passes, before Stanislas' low cross set up Fraser to fire in from close range.

Bournemouth continued to dominate after the interval and, although Stanislas and Afobe missed decent chances, it proved academic as substitute King collected Charlie Daniels' through ball and finished calmly to seal a comprehensive victory.

Man of the match - Jack Wilshere

The Arsenal loanee was given an easy ride by Swansea, but he was still the best player on the pitch, contributing to Bournemouth’s first two goals and dictating play with an exhibition of passing and playmaking

'Confidence drained away'

Swansea caretaker coach Alan Curtis speaking to BBC Sport:

"It just drained the confidence out of us, as soon as that first goal went in we found it very difficult to recover. At 1-0 we could have regrouped a bit, but Bournemouth were excellent and deserved it. We showed a little character in the second half, bit it was not enough.

"A new manager is needed imminently, we need fresh eyes to look at it. I will speak to the chairman hopefully later today, the window opens tomorrow and it is evident we need one or two new ones in.

"We have to regroup, with a new manager and new players hopefully that will give us a lift. We are in tomorrow to prepare for Tuesday, hopefully a new manager will come in but as far as I know there is no timescale."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport:

"It's been a good day, I thought we were excellent from start to finish, we controlled the game and took the chances when we got them.

"We scored at key times, the goal before half-time was a massive one for us. The quality of that one was the pleasing thing, with what the players did around the box. It was a tough game, and the players stood up to that challenge.

"We have no chance to enjoy it, it's straight on to Arsenal and we hope to do well against them."

Match of the Day analysis

Former England defender Phil Neville: "Normally when you sack a manager, you get a reaction. Today they did get a reaction - and they were even worse. Swansea were off the pace, they weren't at it. It was a horrific performance."

Ki is quick into the book

Ki Sung-yueng picked up a yellow card after just 30 seconds of this game, the fastest booking in the Premier League since 1 March 2009 (Stephen Warnock for Blackburn v Hull - 26 seconds).

Swansea have conceded more goals at home in the Premier League this season (23) than they did in the entire 2015-16 season (20) and 2014-15 season (22).

Bournemouth ended a run of three consecutive away league defeats and enjoyed just their second away win in their last 12 Premier League games on the road.

Swansea made seven changes to their starting XI against Bournemouth - only the second time that a side has made seven or more changes to their starting XI from one game to the next in the Premier League this season. The other was also by Swansea (eight) at Everton in November.

Four of Benik Afobe's six Premier League goals for Bournemouth have come away from home.

Swansea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games and have conceded three or more goals in eight of these matches.

Ryan Fraser has had a hand in three goals in his last four Premier League games (two goals, one assist) after failing to register a goal involvement in the five Premier League appearances before that.

Junior Stanislas (six goals, six assists) and Josh King (nine goals, three assists) have both been involved in 12 Premier League goals each for Bournemouth, more than any other player.

Since the start of last season, Charlie Daniels has provided seven assists in the Premier League, a joint-high for a defender alongside Kyle Walker and Hector Bellerin.

What's next?

Bournemouth host Arsenal on Tuesday 3 January, kicking off at 19:45 GMT while Swansea visit Crystal Palace on the same night, starting 15 minutes later.