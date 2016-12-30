Lawro's New Year's Eve Premier League predictions v Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels
- From the section Football
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.
Lawro's opponents for the fixtures on Friday, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are El-P and Killer Mike, aka American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.
|Premier League predictions - week 19
|Result
|Lawro
|Run The Jewels
|FRIDAY
|Hull v Everton
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|NEW YEAR'S EVE
|Burnley v Sunderland
|4-1
|1-2
|2-1
|Chelsea v Stoke
|4-2
|3-0
|3-1
|Leicester v West Ham
|1-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Man Utd v Middlesbrough
|2-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Southampton v West Brom
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|Swansea v Bournemouth
|0-3
|2-1
|1-1
|Liverpool v Man City
|1-0
|1-1
|1-2
|NEW YEAR'S DAY
|Watford v Tottenham
|1-4
|0-2
|2-1
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|2-0
|2-0
|2-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
From the Boxing Day and other festive fixtures, Lawro got eight correct results, with two perfect scores, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 140 points.
He beat You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi, who got six correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 90 points.
|Total scores after week 18
|Lawro
|1,620
|Guests
|1,370
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
FRIDAY, 30 DECEMBER
Hull 2-2 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
RTJ's prediction: 1-2
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Burnley 4-1 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
RTJ's prediction: 2-1
Chelsea 4-2 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
RTJ's prediction: 3-1
Leicester 1-0 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
RTJ's prediction: 1-1
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
RTJ's prediction: 1-1
Southampton 1-2 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
RTJ's prediction: 1-1
Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
RTJ's prediction: 1-1
Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
RTJ's prediction: 1-2
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Watford 1-4 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
RTJ's prediction: 2-1
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
RTJ's prediction: 2-1
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
|Lawro v Guests
|P18
|W11
|D0
|L7
|SCORE
Lawro's best score: 160 points (week 13 v Tim Vine)
Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|Liverpool
|18
|14
|4
|0
|46
|+1
|2
|Man Utd
|18
|13
|4
|1
|43
|+4
|3
|Arsenal
|18
|12
|6
|0
|42
|+1
|4
|Chelsea
|18
|13
|3
|2
|42
|-3
|5
|Man City
|18
|13
|3
|2
|42
|-2
|6
|Leicester
|18
|12
|2
|4
|38
|+10
|7
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|6
|2
|36
|-2
|8
|West Ham
|18
|8
|4
|6
|28
|+3
|9
|Everton
|18
|5
|11
|2
|26
|-2
|10
|Crystal Palace
|18
|5
|6
|7
|21
|+7
|11
|Stoke
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|+3
|12
|Sunderland
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|+6
|13
|Middlesbrough
|18
|4
|4
|10
|16
|+2
|14
|Bournemouth
|18
|3
|6
|9
|15
|-2
|15
|West Brom
|18
|3
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|16
|Burnley
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|17
|Southampton
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|-3
|18
|Watford
|18
|2
|4
|12
|10
|-9
|19
|Swansea
|18
|1
|4
|13
|7
|0
|20
|Hull
|18
|0
|1
|17
|1
|0