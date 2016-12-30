Lawro's New Year's Eve Premier League predictions v Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponents for the fixtures on Friday, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are El-P and Killer Mike, aka American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

Run The Jewels' new album RTJ3 was released on Christmas Day

Premier League predictions - week 19 Result Lawro Run The Jewels FRIDAY Hull v Everton 2-2 1-1 1-2 NEW YEAR'S EVE Burnley v Sunderland 4-1 1-2 2-1 Chelsea v Stoke 4-2 3-0 3-1 Leicester v West Ham 1-0 1-1 1-1 Man Utd v Middlesbrough 2-1 2-0 1-1 Southampton v West Brom 1-2 1-2 1-1 Swansea v Bournemouth 0-3 2-1 1-1 Liverpool v Man City 1-0 1-1 1-2 NEW YEAR'S DAY Watford v Tottenham 1-4 0-2 2-1 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 2-0 2-0 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

From the Boxing Day and other festive fixtures, Lawro got eight correct results, with two perfect scores, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 140 points.

He beat You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi, who got six correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 18 Lawro 1,620 Guests 1,370

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY, 30 DECEMBER

Hull 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

RTJ's prediction: 3-1

Leicester 1-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P18 W11 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 90 Lawro (average after 18 weeks), Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray, 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Blossoms 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 160 points (week 13 v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)