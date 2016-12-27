Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Queens Park Rangers

Sam Baldock's early goal was his seventh of the season for Brighton

Brighton took advantage of Newcastle's Boxing Day defeat as they beat 10-man QPR to go two points clear at the top of the Championship.

Sam Baldock fired in the opener from 20 yards and Glenn Murray's coolly-taken penalty, awarded for Massimo Luongo's foul on Dale Stephens, made it 2-0.

Anthony Knockaert cut inside and sent a shot underneath Alex Smithies to round off the scoring for the Seagulls.

QPR, who had captain Nedum Onuoha sent off, fell to a sixth successive loss.

With the score at 2-0, Baldock latched on to a pass from Oliver Norwood and got goal-side of centre-back Onuoha, who was deemed to have brought down the striker outside the penalty area as the last defender.

That incident compounded the misery for Ian Holloway, who has won only one of his seven games since returning as Rangers manager in November.

Holloway's side were somewhat unfortunate to be behind at the interval, as Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale kept out numerous attempts on goal to help the hosts to their 14th clean sheet in 23 league games this season.

Baldock's goal was worthy of winning the match on its own, his powerful shot from just outside the penalty area flying into the top corner and leaving Smithies with no chance.

Murray's second effectively ended the game as a contest, ensuring Brighton would extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches and move clear of Newcastle, who lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday the previous day.

Knockaert celebrated his goal by racing to the home bench and holding aloft a framed picture of his late father, who passed away in November

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

"QPR were good in the first half, with some really good passages of play, but Sam Baldock started the game off favourably for us.

"We weren't able to build on it but once we shored up a few holes we got more control and then got our goals.

"It is very satisfying to be top and we have earned the right to be there.

"There is an awful long way to go and we need to try to play with the principles we have shown in the first half of the season."

QPR boss Ian Holloway told BBC Radio 5 live:

"The boys need some help. We need to get some recruits in January, and someone who can score goals.

"When you lose six in a row, it does [feel like you're in a relegation battle]. But this is the Championship and we've got half a season left.

"I will keep going because I know what I am doing. Hopefully I will be given trust to build a club, build a team and build a spirit."

On Brighton fans singing 'you're getting sacked in the morning': "That's nice isn't it? I hope you enjoy your Christmas and your New Year.

"Why don't you sing something better and different? I didn't mean to beat you in the play-offs [with Crystal Palace in 2013].

"Why don't you show a bit of respect? But that is life and football these days."