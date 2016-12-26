Match ends, Brentford 2, Cardiff City 2.
Brentford 2-2 Cardiff City
A glut of late goals at Griffin Park saw honours shared between Brentford and Cardiff City.
The visitors went ahead thanks to a 24th minute penalty by Peter Whittingham, but were pegged back by a great strike from substitute Sullay Kaikai with six minutes left.
Neil Warnock's men thought they had snatched the win when Kenneth Zohore raced clear to score on 88 minutes.
But in added time, Kaikai headed in to frustrate the Bluebirds.
It was a showing which will have frustrated Bluebirds' boss Warnock, who has bemoaned his side's defending as they look to escape the relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship.
Whittingham, nearing a decade at the Welsh club, coolly gave Cardiff the lead from the spot after referee Simon Hooper decided Andreas Bjelland brought Cardiff defender Sean Morrison down in the box.
Brentford huffed and puffed for an equaliser and might have had it sooner but for a couple of fine saves from Brian Murphy, who was making his debut in the Cardiff goal.
In the second half, Murphy first denied Ryan Woods and then pulled off an even better stop to thwart John Egan with 15 minutes left.
Murphy was finally beaten when 21-year-old Kaikai cut inside from the left and fired home an excellent shot.
Zohore looked to have had the final say for the visitors when he poked beneath onrushing goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, but more drama followed when Bees defender John Egan crossed for Kaikai to head home his second and earn Dean Smith's side a point.
Brentford manager Dean Smith:
"I find it amazing that we have not had a single penalty this season but we have been there before. The officiating has not been the best this season and that is something that needs to improve.
"That said, we should not have got ourselves into that position in the first place.
"We started brightly but then they got the penalty and we lost a bit of confidence.
"We started to go a little bit more direct but we had a talk at half-time and came out a lot stronger."
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock:
"We can be a decent team but a team has to be 11 lads on the same wavelength or opponents at this level will find you out.
"One or two out there didn't have the desire when we needed it most and need to look at themselves."
"The lads want to punish me. They don't want to make it easy for me.
"It seems like a loss to be honest. Some of our experienced lads have to stand up - we have one or two who just please themselves instead of taking the game by the scruff of the neck."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 14Egan
- 6DeanBooked at 75mins
- 5BjellandBooked at 23minsSubstituted forHofmannat 77'minutes
- 2Colin
- 15Woods
- 8Yennaris
- 30Field
- 21VibeSubstituted forKaikaiat 63'minutes
- 9Hogan
- 19SawyersSubstituted forMcEachranat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 10McEachran
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 25Kaikai
- 29Barbet
Cardiff
- 28Murphy
- 2PeltierSubstituted forPilkingtonat 64'minutes
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 3Bennett
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 73mins
- 7WhittinghamBooked at 31minsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 45'minutes
- 8Ralls
- 26Zohore
- 33HoilettSubstituted forNooneat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Noone
- 13Pilkington
- 19Lambert
- 22O'Keefe
- 24K Harris
- 25Huws
- 30Wilson
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 11,098
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Cardiff City 2.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
Attempt missed. Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a headed pass.
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 2, Cardiff City 2. Sullay Kaikai (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Egan with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Cardiff City 2. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Craig Noone.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Craig Noone.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Woods with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Stuart O'Keefe.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Cardiff City 1. Sullay Kaikai (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Attempt saved. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Ralls with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Brentford).
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh McEachran (Brentford).
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Brentford).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Junior Hoilett.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Andreas Bjelland.
Harlee Dean (Brentford).
(Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Bjelland.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Anthony Pilkington.
Attempt blocked. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Woods with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Brian Murphy.
Attempt saved. John Egan (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan with a headed pass.
Booking
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Scott Hogan (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Sullay Kaikai (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Sullay Kaikai (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Cardiff City).