West Ham fans name post man of the match in victory over Hull

Andrew Robertson's thunderous second-half strike slams against the post with Darren Randolph well beaten

West Ham fans had no doubt about the star of Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull - voting the post as man of the match.

Hull hit the frame of the goal three times before Mark Noble's disputed penalty sealed the points for West Ham.

Noble had earlier headed against his own post while Dieumerci Mbokani and Andrew Robertson also hit the woodwork.

A man-of-the-match poll on West Ham's official Twitter account put the post on its shortlist, and 57% of 4,700 respondents gave it their vote.

Hull manager Mike Phelan just about managed to see the funny side of a result that sees his side slip to the bottom of the Premier League standings.

"The post is there to stand in the way of a goal and it did that a few times today," he said.

"You have to have a wry smile on your face or you'd be very, very depressed."

West Ham's tongue-in-cheek vote came at the end of a great week for the Hammers that has seen them pull five points clear of relegation danger after two wins and a draw

West Ham's penalty was awarded after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have brought down Michail Antonio in the area with 14 minutes left.

The Hull midfielder had his hands on Antonio but the contact appeared minimal.

"I wouldn't say the penalty cost us the game as we should have been out of sight before then," added Phelan.

"Everything that could have happened against a football team happened to us. We probably won't see anything like that again this season."

TV presenter and West Ham fan James Corden interviewed Mark Noble after the match and joked that the post had been the star of the show...

.. he even suggested the players might have slipped the post a few quid for its trouble

Hull full-back Robertson added: "Anyone who watches the highlights will see we dominated the game. We had so many chances and have been done by a soft penalty.

"That is probably our best performance of the season and it ends up with us bottom of the league.

"That's the beauty of football.

"First half we went in and West Ham were booed off. I can't believe we've not scored today."