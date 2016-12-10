EFL: A wonder strike is washed away among five things you may have missed

Newport County celebrating the goal that will never be

Mother Nature cruelly taking away a dream goal and how hitting the back of the net early can be a bad thing are among the stories you may have missed on a day the latest chapter in one of England's most divisive rivalries was written.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the more offbeat stories from across the English Football League - including the fans who ended up feeling rather pleased the opposition goalkeeper was not shown the red card they begged for.

'We started too well'

Tom Nichols scored a second goal for Peterborough after the break

Score fastest League One goal of the season. Check. Strong start. Check. Game plan ruined. Check. Still win 5-2. Check.

Tom Nichols put Peterborough United ahead after just 26 seconds against Chesterfield, then things went a little wrong.

"I know it sounds weird but the early goal knocked us off what we wanted to do," Peterborough manager Grant McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Yes, we wanted to start well, but once we scored we sat back and let their two midfielders control the game for 40 minutes."

Two deflected goals in three first-half minutes from Ched Evans and Liam O'Neil saw the struggling Spireites go 2-1 up after 25 minutes.

While Gwion Edwards managed to level for Posh before the break, McCann did not hold back at half-time.

"At half-time I said 'you are so lucky to come in 2-2' - yes it was a great strike from Gwion and good goal from Tom but they dominated us.

"I knew it would happen, they are trying to get out of the bottom four. It was always going to be a tough game. In the second half we showed what we can do."

'Wonder strike' washed away

Teenager Tom Owen-Evans volleyed home the sort of first professional goal dreams are made of.

However, it counted for nothing as Newport County's League Two home game against Morecambe was abandoned at half-time because of a waterlogged pitch.

"We scored an unbelievable goal," Newport manager Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It's a sickener for Tom. He's sitting in there holding his head in his hands. He can't believe it's happened to him. He'll score plenty more and plenty more like that.

"It is what it is, the game's off and there's nothing we can do about it."

Oh, and if there was any debating the quality of the goal, even rival manager Jim Bentley felt compelled to comment on the 19-year-old's effort.

"That was a wonder strike by their kid," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Not bad praise considering the conditions at Rodney Parade, where Bentley said they "would be better off swimming on it than playing football".

Moans turn to celebrations

'Off, off, off!' The chant echoed around John Smith's Stadium when Bristol City's Frank Fielding handled outside the area, scuppering a chance for Huddersfield's Nahki Wells.

After referee Keith Stroud consulted his assistant, only a yellow card was brandished. Cue an angry home crowd.

But an error by that very same goalkeeper minutes later, allowing Wells to put the winner into an empty net, was surely enough to leave the Terriers faithful feeling rather chuffed that Fielding did not get his marching orders?

Huddersfield boss David Wagner played it straight after their first Championship win in six games lifted them up to fourth. "It was a clear red card but we have to accept the referee's decision," the German said.

Sure you do.

As for Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, well he refused to blame his goalkeeper for failing to control the backpass from Korey Smith, which led to the goal.

"He has kept us in games and won us games," Johnson said. "It was a mistake but I don't want to dwell on it."

Nahki Wells steals the ball from Frank Fielding...

Wells puts the ball in the back of the net...

And Fielding looks dejected

Comeback of the day

At the start of November, Rochdale's Calvin Andrew had the ignominy of being served with one of the longest bans in English football history.

Six weeks later, after serving a nine-match ban - having initially been given a 12-game suspension for elbowing Oldham's Peter Clarke - he returned and scored the decisive goal in Dale's 3-2 win over League One leaders Scunthorpe.

The 29-year-old came off the bench on the hour mark and 15 minutes later put his side 3-0 up in a game that eventually finished 3-2.

Historic first impression

Robbie Neilson replaced Karl Robinson as MK Dons boss at the start of the month

So, you are the new manager and need to find a way to endear yourself to the fans.

Robbie Neilson certainly gave it a good go in his first home game in charge, leading MK Dons to a historic victory over bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon in their first league meeting.

It also ended MK Dons' 16-match winless league run at home.

"I'm delighted, delighted for the players, the staff, the fans and the owner as well," said Neilson, who left Scottish Premiership side Hearts to take over at MK.

"It was a huge game for us. It had been a long time since the team has won here and it is huge in the history of this club as well."

And the fact it was decided with Dean Bowditch's penalty and AFC Wimbledon were in it until the very end simply made it all the sweeter for the Scot.

"There is nothing better than a huge game like that, when you have not won for a long time, to do it in the manner in which we did. Sometimes in these games if you win 3-0 or 4-0, it doesn't have the same significance of winning 1-0 and really having to work hard for it.

"People putting their bodies on the line, working really hard, closing down, turning people, pressing opponents - if you are winning 3-0 you can have the cigar out for the final half hour, but that was 96 minutes of hard work."

Dean Lewington of MK Dons (R) pats Lyle Taylor of AFC Wimbledon (L) after the final whistle

AFC Wimbledon fans with Wimbledon FC scarves at Stadium:MK

