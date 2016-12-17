West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his tenth goal in nine matches as Manchester United eased to victory over West Brom.

The former Sweden international headed home from a brilliant Jesse Lingard delivery after only five minutes to put the visitors ahead.

Ibrahimovic struck again just after the break when his effort from inside the box went in off Baggies defender Craig Dawson.

United are now unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions and have drawn level on points in the Premier League with fifth-place Tottenham, who play Burnley on Sunday.

The Baggies remain in seventh place and are now seven points off the European places.

All about Zlatan

Ibrahimovic's double at the Hawthorns brings the striker to 16 goals for the season - 11 more than any of his team-mates.

Lingard will take huge credit for the opening goal, though, after his sublime cross from the right landed perfectly for the Swede, who headed down past Ben Foster from eight yards out.

His second goal was teed up by captain Wayne Rooney and Ibrahimovic managed to worm his way into the box before striking with his right foot on 55 minutes.

Rooney, meanwhile, must wait again to equal Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals for the club, after he saw a first-half strike from outside the area forced on to the bar by Foster.

The Baggies fail to light up The Hawthorns

West Brom have won three of their past six meetings with United but they could not stop their opponents from dominating possession on Saturday evening.

Tony Pulis' side managed one shot on target all match, when Chris Brunt fired at David de Gea in the first half.

Salomon Rondon scored three headers in his side's mid-week victory over Swansea but on this occasion he could only nod wide from Matt Phillips' cross.

It means the Baggies miss out on equalling their Premier League club record of four consecutive home victories.

Two barges and a brawl

United manager Jose Mourinho was forced to defend Marcos Rojo following Wednesday's win over Crystal Palace, after the defender escaped with a yellow card for a two-footed lunge - the second incident of its kind this month.

Defender Rojo went in the book again against West Brom after clashing with Rondon. The pair were booked for dissent after the Baggies striker appeared to push his opponent in the chest, before slapping him across the face.

Ibrahimovic may have been lucky to escape with only a yellow card - his sixth of the season - when he barged Dawson off the ball with some force - much to the disdain of the home fans.

And in the latter stages of the game Chris Brunt took out an on-rushing Marcus Rashford and was also booked.

When asked about Ibrahimovic's punishment after the match, Pulis replied: "Ask the 28,000 fans what they thought of it."

Man of the match - Paul Pogba

Although Ibrahimovic grabbed the goals, Paul Pogba's influence was strong throughout. The United forward made the most shots (3), the most passes (89) and had the most touches (109) overall.

Match stats - Rooney happy to assist

Manchester United are now unbeaten in eight Premier League games (W4 D4), their longest run without defeat in the competition since 1 January 2015 (10 games).

Only Ruud van Nistelrooy netted more goals in his first 16 Premier League appearances (12) than Ibrahimovic [11, level with Robin van Persie and Cole].

West Brom have kept just one clean sheet in their past 14 top-flight games

Wayne Rooney has registered nine assists this season in all competitions for the Red Devils, more than any other player

What the managers said

Media playback is not supported on this device West Brom didn't take chances - Pulis

West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "We gave them a poor goal at the start, which was disappointing. It knocked us a little bit flat.

"At half-time I said 'let's make sure we stay in the game, we'll grow into it' and I thought we would. The last thing we wanted was that second goal. It was very fortuitous.

"We've played against a team who have found some form and you can see why."

Media playback is not supported on this device Mourinho happy with 'solid' Man Utd win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Ibrahimovich: "He is the kind of player who doesn't need to prove anything to anyone but when he decided to come to England for the last period of his career - to the most difficult championship in the world - I think he proved he is a superman in his mentality.

"What he is doing at 35 is a dream for every striker of 25 in the Premier League. I need to give him a rest. Now we have a little rest for the first time. It is not just him but everybody."

What's next?

Manchester United welcome former manager David Moyes back to Old Trafford when Sunderland visit on Boxing Day, while West Brom travel to Arsenal.