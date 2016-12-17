Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Diego Costa is the top goalscorer in the Premier League with 13 goals this season, more than he managed in the whole 2015-16 campaign

Chelsea equalled a club record as they beat Crystal Palace to secure their 11th successive Premier League win and move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Diego Costa put the Blues ahead with their first attempt on target as he headed in from Cesar Azpilicueta's floated cross.

Marcos Alonso nearly doubled the visitors' lead as he hit the underside of the crossbar with a curling 25-yard free-kick.

Palace's best chances fell to Jason Puncheon, but he headed wide and fired a free-kick narrowly over.

Antonio Conte's side, who have 43 points, have played a game more than Liverpool in second and third-placed Arsenal, who are both on 34 points.

Arsenal meet fourth-placed Manchester City on Sunday, before Liverpool visit Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Chelsea also won 11 matches between April and September 2009, with the Premier League record being Arsenal's 14-game winning run in 2002.

Longest winning runs in the Premier League Number of wins Team Date of last game 14 Arsenal 18 August 2002 12 Manchester United 20 August 2000 11 Manchester United 4 March 2009 11 Chelsea 20 September 2009 11 Liverpool 20 April 2014 11 Manchester City 12 September 2015 11 Chelsea 17 December 2016 (run ongoing)

What a year for Chelsea

On 17 December 2015, Chelsea sacked Jose Mourinho for a second time, seven months after he had led them to the Premier League title, with the club 16th and only one point above the relegation zone.

Fast forward a year and the Blues, who finished the 2015-16 season in 10th after Guus Hiddink steadied things, are nine points clear as they chase a fifth Premier League title.

All four of their previous titles - in 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15 - have come having topped the table at Christmas.

Only several fine saves from Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey denied Chelsea a wider margin of victory at Selhurst Park, the Welshman doing well to deny N'Golo Kante and Alonso, who later struck the woodwork.

BBC Radio 5 live pundit John Hartson was impressed by Chelsea's defensive performance, which has now seen the team keep three successive clean sheets and nine in their past 11 games

Chelsea have the top goalscorer in the league in Costa and are also continuing to impress at the other end of the pitch through goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centre-halves Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz, and the cover provided in front of them by Nemanja Matic and Kante.

Hosts Palace did not have a shot on target in the first half and Chelsea defended superbly to deny them any clear-cut opportunities in the second half.

Conte's side have now conceded only two goals in 11 Premier League matches since changing to three at the back following a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal on 24 September.

If they can continue this defensive excellence throughout the rest of the season, the title will surely be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

Only the top four sides in the Premier League have scored more goals than Crystal Palace this season, but the Eagles were restricted to only two shots on target against Chelsea. The shots on target (represented by green circles) came from Christian Benteke (17) and Yohan Cabaye (7). Shots off target (red circles) came from Jason Puncheon (42), James McArthur (18) and Andros Townsend (10)

Palace's defensive struggles continue

While it has been a fine 12 months for Chelsea, the same cannot be said for Palace.

Yes, they reached the FA Cup final, losing 2-1 after extra time to Manchester United, but they have won only six of 36 Premier League games in 2016.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 22 top-flight matches, and are only one point above the relegation zone.

Scott Dann was at fault for Costa's goal - he was caught not watching the ball and failed to get off the ground to challenge.

Man of the match - Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

As well as providing the assist for Chelsea's winner, Cesar Azpilicueta played a crucial part in his team's clean sheet, making seven clearances and two interceptions

Palace's poor record in derbies continues

Palace have now won only one home league game against Chelsea since 1990.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was making his 300th Premier League appearance.

Chelsea have become the third team to win 500 Premier League games, after Arsenal (512) and Manchester United (593).

Six of the past seven teams to top the Premier League at Christmas have gone on to lift the trophy that season.

Palace are winless in nine Premier League London derbies since a 2-1 victory at Chelsea in August 2015 (drew two, lost seven).

Antonio Conte is the first Premier League manager to win 14 of his opening 17 games in the competition.

Diego Costa has scored 50 goals in all competitions for Chelsea; 17 more than any other player for the club since his debut

What they said

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea gave Palace nothing - Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "It was a strong performance but they did not give us anything and that was as good a defensive display that we have seen. Once we conceded, it was very difficult.

"We could not get Wilfried Zaha isolated. We kept the ball and passed it well, but the final pass was very difficult. For our offensive players, it was the toughest game they have had. This team is not getting what it is deserves. That will change.

"We have all come up against this system before but it is with outstanding players. They ask questions and do not make errors. N'Golo Kante gives so much energy like he had at Leicester and fills holes which goes unnoticed.

"You don't really expect a centre-half [Azpilicueta] to have that quality - it was a Cesc Fabregas-type ball for the goal and it was a crucial one before half time. I take heart from the last two performances. We deserved something."

Media playback is not supported on this device Conte happy but warns Chelsea can improve

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "The run is fantastic. Congratulations to my players, not me. I am pleased for them because they deserve this. I see every single moment, every day. It is commitment, the way we prepare for the game and the way they fight. I am pleased for the fans who are fantastic home and away and who push us.

"We can improve though. You can always improve in different aspects. I am pleased with this level we have reached, but it is important to understand we are only at the 17th game in the season. We must not look at the table. We must not look at our rivals and continue working hard ourselves.

"We have reached a good balance between offence and defence. In some moments, our goalkeeper has been decisive. We dominated the last game but Thibaut made a fantastic save. After last season when he conceded lots of goals, this season is very good for him. We attack and defend as a team."

What's next?

Both sides are in Premier League action again on Boxing Day, with Crystal Palace at Watford in the early game (12:30 GMT) and Chelsea hosting Bournemouth (15:00 GMT).

Chelsea will be without 13-goal top goalscorer Costa as a first-half foul on Joe Ledley saw the Spain striker get booked, his fifth yellow card of the season, and he will now serve a one-match suspension. Team-mate Kante will also be missing as he was also shown a fifth yellow card, following a number of fouls.