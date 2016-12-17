Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Barnsley 4.
Cardiff City 3-4 Barnsley
Barnsley snatched a late win against Cardiff in an extraordinary game.
Sean Morrison nodded in from a corner to put Cardiff ahead, before Sam Winnall's fine stretching header brought Barnsley level.
Winnall finished a counter-attack to give the Tykes the lead and Josh Scowen scored their third before half time.
Cardiff fought back with goals from Peter Whittingham and Anthony Pilkington to make it 3-3, only for Ryan Williams to strike in added time.
Paul Heckingbottom's side are now only six points behind the Championship play-off places, while Cardiff drop to 20th in the table - three points above the bottom three.
The home side were ahead inside three minutes, as Morrison flicked in from Whittingham's corner.
Barnsley's response was impressive, equalising as Conor Hourihane's deep cross found Winnall, who directed a looping header over Cardiff goalkeeper Ben Amos.
The visitors then took the lead with a flourish, seizing possession from a Cardiff corner and breaking at pace before Sam Morsy laid the ball off to Winnall, who converted with a low finish.
There was a sense of déjà vu to Barnsley's third - stemming from another Cardiff set-piece. The visitors swept upfield and Amos ill-advisedly rushed out to present Scowen with a simple tap-in into an empty net.
Manager Neil Warnock had said his uncompromising half-time team talk had inspired Cardiff's fightback against Wolves and they improved again in the second half against Barnsley, with Junior Hoilett hitting the post less than 30 seconds after the restart.
Whittingham's swerving half-volley stirred hopes of another Cardiff revival with 11 minutes left and Pilkington - who scored the late winner against Wolves - thought he would be the hero again when he bundled in from close range after 88 minutes.
But it was Barnsley who had the final say with yet another counter-attack, with substitute Williams finishing from close range to settle a remarkable match.
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock:
"It was an exciting game for the neutral, on how not to defend! I'm disappointed with every goal. They were elementary errors.
"I've persevered for a few weeks, but I've got to change it. I've had enough now, I have to be critical when I look at the goals.
"The chances we had, they take some missing. I'm not going to name individuals, but I'll be changing the team before the next game - and January can't come soon enough."
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom:
"We don't set aims. If you set a goal you're limiting yourself and we just want to win as many games as we can.
"It's reflected in games like that. We've got a group of players who have responded to that over the past year or so. We know we won't win them all, but we'll try.
"I've had some big games in the short time I've been doing it. But in terms of the scoreline and nature of the game, it's probably the most dramatic game I've been involved in."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 21Amos
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 2Peltier
- 11NooneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forK Harrisat 63'minutes
- 7Whittingham
- 17Gunnarsson
- 33HoilettSubstituted forLambertat 75'minutes
- 13Pilkington
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 8Ralls
- 10Immers
- 19Lambert
- 22O'Keefe
- 24K Harris
- 30Wilson
Barnsley
- 1DaviesBooked at 53mins
- 2Bree
- 4Roberts
- 5MacDonaldBooked at 87mins
- 17YiadomBooked at 42mins
- 6Scowen
- 8Hourihane
- 29Morsy
- 40KentSubstituted forWatkinsat 77'minutes
- 9WinnallBooked at 59mins
- 20BradshawSubstituted forWilliamsat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Townsend
- 15Watkins
- 16Evans
- 18Jackson
- 19Kpekawa
- 23Payne
- 28Williams
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 14,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Barnsley 4.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 3, Barnsley 4. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Attempt missed. Rickie Lambert (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.
Ryan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 3, Barnsley 3. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Morrison following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Booking
Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Barnsley).
Rickie Lambert (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Barnsley 3. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Marley Watkins replaces Ryan Kent.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by James Bree.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rickie Lambert replaces Junior Hoilett.
Offside, Barnsley. Josh Scowen tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Ryan Kent (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by James Bree.
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Foul by Marc Roberts (Barnsley).
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.