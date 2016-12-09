Bobby Zamora: Former England striker confirms retirement after injury

Bobby Zamora scored 182 goals during his club career

Former England striker Bobby Zamora has confirmed his retirement after being released by Brighton in the summer.

The 35-year-old did not feature after March and had an operation on a hip injury before the end of the campaign.

Zamora played in the Premier League for Tottenham, West Ham, Fulham and QPR, and won two international caps while Fabio Capello was England boss.

He tweeted: "I will miss all the great lads, clubs and fans. Thank you for all your support over the years."

Zamora is currently pursuing business interests, including a social housing scheme with ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and West Ham midfielder Mark Noble.

In an interview with Brighton team-mate Adam Virgo, broadcast on the club website, Zamora admitted the last year had been "a frustrating time".

He continued: "It started really well with a winning goal on my debut, which was so special for me, but 20 years of playing has caught up with me.

"My hip decided to let me down at the final hurdle."

Zamora netted 83 goals for Brighton between 2000 and 2003 and rejoined the Championship club last summer, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances in 2015-16.