Southampton 1-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva

Southampton haven't progressed beyond the first stage of a European competition proper since the Uefa Cup in 1981/82, when they reached the last 32

Southampton are out of the Europa League after a draw with Hapoel Beer Sheva sent the Israeli side into the last 32 at the Saints' expense.

Claude Puel's side only needed a goalless draw to finish second in Group K and progress to the knockout stages.

Their cautious approach led to few chances, but it looked to have paid off as the visitors struggled to break down the Saints' defence.

However, Hapoel Beer Sheva's first shot on target saw Maor Buzaglo give them the lead when he drove in from the edge of the box with 12 minutes to go.

That left Southampton needing to score twice, and although Virgil van Dijk stabbed home in stoppage time, they could not grab the crucial second as Maya Yoshida headed just wide in the final few seconds.

The result means the Saints finish third in the standings while Hapoel Beer Sheva join group winners Sparta Prague in the knockout stage.

Puel pays the price for cautious tactics

Southampton had won their previous two home games in the Europa League - a 3-0 defeat of Sparta Prague and a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan - and Puel knew a third would make certain of his side's place in the knockout stages.

However, with a goalless draw also being enough, it presented Puel with two options - play it safe or go all out and leave no margin for error.

The Frenchman opted for the former tactic as Southampton sat deep from the outset. They rarely threatened as a result with their only chances before Hapoel Beer Sheva scored being a curled Nathan Redmond effort that was punched clear and a Van Dijk header that went just wide.

Buzaglo's goal forced the hosts to abandon that approach and in the closing stages they came alive, equalising through Van Dijk before Yoshida almost rescued the tie for the hosts.

The lively finish highlighted the attacking threat the Saints did possess and will have left Puel to contemplate what might have been.

Saints suffer for Fonte's absence?

Fonte has made 18 appearances for Southampton this season

Puel left captain Jose Fonte out of his starting line-up as Yoshida partnered Van Dijk in the centre of defence.

The future of the Portugal international appears uncertain, with the defender having claimed earlier this week that he will not be offered a new contract at the Saints.

Fonte, who has 18 months left on his current deal, has been a hugely impressive player for the Saints and has been linked with a January move away from the club.

Whether the uncertainty about his future played a part in Puel's decision not to play Fonte is unclear, but the 32-year-old's leadership on the pitch might have helped Southampton see out the tense closing stages of the game, when nerves started to show.

'A big disappointment'

Saints boss Puel said: "It was a difficult game against a good opponent, who were always dangerous when they recovered the ball, but we had chances during the game.

"Just one mistake, one shot at the end - we lost the ball and it's a goal. It's very hard to accept this situation, and very hard of course for my players. It's a big disappointment for all the squad and the fans also.

"All the words are difficult, but this is football. It's a big disappointment, because we gave it our all. It's very hard to be eliminated, but now it's important to have a good reaction from all the team."

A historic night for Hapoel - the stats

This is the first time ever that Hapoel Beeer Sheva have progressed to the second stage of a European competition proper, having been eliminated by Barcelona in the first round of the UEFA Cup in 1995/96 and in the first round of the Cup Winners' Cup by Roda JC in 1997/98.

Israeli sides have never won a European game on English soil (D3 L6).

English sides are unbeaten in 13 European games against Israeli opponents (W10 D3).

Sheva scored with their very first shot on target of the match.

The Saints have lost only one of their last 17 home games in all competitions (W11 D5).

Maor Buzaglo scored his second Europa League goal of the campaign, having bagged one previously against Inter Milan.

Virgil van Dijk scored his second European goal of the season - like Buzaglo, his previous strike came against Inter.

What next?

While Hapoel Beer Sheva can look forward to Monday's Europa League last 32 draw, Southampton now switch their attention to Sunday's home game against Middlesbrough in the Premier League.