Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Hull City 0.
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Christian Eriksen scored twice as Tottenham proved far too strong for spirited Hull City at White Hart Lane.
The Denmark international struck in either half as Spurs consolidated their grip on fifth place in the Premier League with their eighth win of the season.
Danny Rose laid Eriksen's first on a plate inside 15 minutes after good work down the left, and Kyle Walker did likewise from the right to snuff out any hope of a Hull comeback after the break.
Eriksen was desperately unlucky not to claim the match ball after seeing a superb free-kick tipped on to the post by Hull goalkeeper David Marshall, allowing Victor Wanyama to mop up the rebound from a couple of yards out.
Hull can have no complaints about the defeat but the one-sided final score was a tad unfair on the Tigers after they matched their hosts for long spells.
However, 35 goals conceded in 16 games is a damning statistic for the side second-bottom of the league - as is the fact they have now lost six away games in succession, equalling their top-flight record.
Flying wing-backs crucial to unlocking Tigers
Spurs dominated possession and chances - having 27 shots in all - but clear-cut openings were at a premium. Wing-backs Rose and Walker were a constant menace, however, and it was through them that Spurs had the most joy.
With 14 minutes gone Rose sprinted down the wing to latch on to Jan Vertonghen's long ball, advanced and cut inside his marker before laying off for Eriksen to thump the ball high into the net.
With Spurs deploying Eric Dier alongside Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in a three-man defence, Spurs' wing-backs enjoyed greater licence to get forward and their second goal bore similarities to the first.
This time it was Dier with a ball over the top for Walker to collect and advance into the area, and when he crossed low across the face of goal it was an easy task for Eriksen to tuck home his second at the back post - his fifth goal in his last four Premier League games.
Rose then won the free-kick from which Spurs netted their third, capping a fine display by the England full-back.
Hull pay for missed opportunities
Despite the gulf between the sides in terms of league position and resources, Hull produced a display that was, for a time, on a par with their hosts.
They carved out 10 shots on goal away from home against a top-five side - something they have struggled to do at home to lesser opposition this season - and with a bit more composure might have pegged Spurs back at 1-1.
Jake Livermore was the pick of Hull's players against his former club and it was he who very nearly pulled them level. His first chance arrived during a sustained spell of Hull pressure after falling behind, but Hugo Lloris got down well to keep out his poked effort.
The Tigers' second good chance arrived as the Spurs faithful were just beginning to grumble at their team's inability to impose themselves on the visitors at the start of the second half.
Spurs had several penalty appeals turned down by referee Andre Marriner, and it was following one of those - after Eriksen was bundled over by Andrew Robertson - that Hull nearly levelled.
The breakaway ended with Livermore being played in on the right of the area, but his initial shot was blocked and his follow-up cleared away by the left boot of Lloris.
Three minutes later Eriksen was slotting in his second goal of the night and the game was up for the Tigers.
Man of the match - Christian Eriksen
Match stats - Eriksen ranks with Hazard and Ozil
- Spurs have scored in each of their past 16 league games at White Hart Lane, the longest current home scoring streak in the Premier League.
- Christian Eriksen has been involved in six goals in his past four Premier League games, scoring five and assisting one.
- Since his Premier League debut in September 2013, Eriksen has been involved in 55 goals in the competition (28 goals, 27 assists), with Eden Hazard the only midfielder with more (60 - while Mesut Ozil also has 55).
- Victor Wanyama netted his first Premier League goal in his past 14 games in the competition (since netting v Crystal Palace in August).
- Hull City have now failed to score in 12 of their past 17 Premier League games away in London.
Manager reaction
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I think it was a game we dominated. I think the most important is the three points, to be close to the top four.
"In some parts the team play well, which is hard against a team playing for survival."
On Christian Eriksen: "He was very close to a hat-trick. It was a very good performance for him - he played very very well."
On Eric Dier: "I know there are a lot of rumours, but he's 100% our player. He's very important for us. He signed a contract after the Euros and showed his commitment to the club. There's no doubt his future is at White Hart Lane."
Hull boss Mike Phelan: "We came here with a fabulous attitude. They've come here and played the ball, controlled it, restricted their attempts, but at a certain time in the game we were more than value for money.
"I thought they did very well but we're on the end of a 3-0 defeat - but we have to stay positive.
"Every game is key, it's all on the next game and we can only look forward. I'm staying positive for these players and hopefully we can add to the group in January.
"If we can keep creating opportunities and doing the right things, I'm hoping we can turn positive performance into results.
"We're looking at improving the group. We definitely need to be adding that extra to give the club and supporters and players a lift."
What's next?
It's back-to-back home games for Tottenham as they welcome Burnley to White Hart Lane on Sunday at 16:00 GMT. Hull are back in London to play West Ham on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 15Dier
- 4Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 12Wanyama
- 2Walker
- 3Rose
- 23Eriksen
- 17SissokoSubstituted forOnomahat 85'minutes
- 10KaneSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 74'minutes
- 20AlliSubstituted forWinksat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 13Vorm
- 14Nkoudou
- 16Trippier
- 25Onomah
- 29Winks
- 33Davies
Hull
- 23Marshall
- 5MaguireBooked at 18mins
- 21Dawson
- 6DaviesBooked at 59mins
- 27El Mohamady
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forMeylerat 74'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 11ClucasSubstituted forMasonat 66'minutes
- 3Robertson
- 10SnodgrassSubstituted forBowenat 84'minutes
- 20Diomande
Substitutes
- 7Meyler
- 15Maloney
- 16Jakupovic
- 17Weir
- 22Henriksen
- 25Mason
- 29Bowen
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 31,347
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Hull City 0.
Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Mason (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Josh Onomah replaces Moussa Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Offside, Hull City. David Meyler tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt blocked. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Hull City. David Marshall tries a through ball, but Robert Snodgrass is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Jake Livermore.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Harry Kane.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Hull City 0. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adama Diomande (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Mason replaces Sam Clucas.
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Hull City 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Clucas (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Dele Alli.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.